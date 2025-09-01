Farm Shop 9/1 - 9/3

$
A mix of red, orange, yellow, and deep purple heirloom tomatoes. Vine ripened and ready to devour!
Box of slicer/saucer tomatoes. Great for fresh eating or processing into sauce. Yum!
Grab a pint of the most delicious mix of red, orange, and heirloom cherry tomatoes!
Relish the crisp, summer season of cucumbers!
Beautiful fresh eating peaches from Cherry Hill Orchards!
Beautiful chains of fragrant beauty! Fill your home with the smell of summer. They dry well and last for a year if you keep them out of direct sunlight. Each Stand has over 50 flowers and is 4foot in legth
Grace your home with a beautiful, mixed flower bouquet! With many different types of flowers. You deserve it! You're amazing!
A carnival in flowers! Bring the rainbow inside with this amazing large bouquet of flowers
Great for salsa verde or cheveche!
Get em' while they're hot and spicy! Roasted and ready to eat or keep them in the freezer for a little kick of spice in the winter. 10-12 chilis in a zip lock bag.
Roasted poblano peppers. Medium spice. Ready to eat or store in the freezer. 10-12 peppers in a ziplock bag
Get the same roasted goodness without the spice. 4 large colored bell peppers roasted in a ziplock bag. Ready to eat or freeze for the winter.
