Farm Shop 9/1 - 9/3

Heirloom Tomatoes 5lb box item
Heirloom Tomatoes 5lb box
$20

A mix of red, orange, yellow, and deep purple heirloom tomatoes. Vine ripened and ready to devour!

10 lb Tomato Box item
10 lb Tomato Box
$35

Box of slicer/saucer tomatoes. Great for fresh eating or processing into sauce. Yum!

Cherry Tomato Pint item
Cherry Tomato Pint
$5

Grab a pint of the most delicious mix of red, orange, and heirloom cherry tomatoes!

Slicing Cucumber 5lb box item
Slicing Cucumber 5lb box
$10

Relish the crisp, summer season of cucumbers!

Fresh Eating Peach 10lb Box item
Fresh Eating Peach 10lb Box
$30

Beautiful fresh eating peaches from Cherry Hill Orchards!

Marigold Chain item
Marigold Chain
$10

Beautiful chains of fragrant beauty! Fill your home with the smell of summer. They dry well and last for a year if you keep them out of direct sunlight. Each Stand has over 50 flowers and is 4foot in legth

Mix Boquet
$14

Grace your home with a beautiful, mixed flower bouquet! With many different types of flowers. You deserve it! You're amazing!

Bright Zinnia Boquet
$14

A carnival in flowers! Bring the rainbow inside with this amazing large bouquet of flowers

Tomatillo 5# box item
Tomatillo 5# box
$10

Great for salsa verde or cheveche!

Roasted Anaheim Chilis item
Roasted Anaheim Chilis
$5

Get em' while they're hot and spicy! Roasted and ready to eat or keep them in the freezer for a little kick of spice in the winter. 10-12 chilis in a zip lock bag.

Roasted Poblano Peppers item
Roasted Poblano Peppers
$5

Roasted poblano peppers. Medium spice. Ready to eat or store in the freezer. 10-12 peppers in a ziplock bag

Roasted Sweet Bell Pepper item
Roasted Sweet Bell Pepper
$5

Get the same roasted goodness without the spice. 4 large colored bell peppers roasted in a ziplock bag. Ready to eat or freeze for the winter.

