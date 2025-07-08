eventClosed

Farm to Fork Dinner

3426 E Old Trail Rd

Columbia City, IN 46725, USA

Single ticket
$75

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets.

Entire table of 8
$600

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together.

Entire table of 8 + maple sponsor
$950

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together. Advertising perks include: table signage, name on sponsor banner, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, and recognition during event.

Entire table of 10
$750

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together.

Entire table of 10 + willow sponsor
$1,100

Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together. Advertising perks include: table signage, name on sponsor banner, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, and recognition during event.

Oak Sponsor
$350

General sponsorship. An advertising package includes: social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, and recognition during event. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Trailhead Sponsor
$500

Sponsor parking! Advertising perks include: Name/Logo on signage at parking entry, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and recognition during event. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Sound & Story Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our AV! Advertising perks include: Name on signage near AV area, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and recognition during event. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Table & Twigs Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor our decor! Advertising perks include: special recognition about table centerpiece sponsorship and auction, social media spotlight, 1/2 page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Cheers Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor our bar! Advertising perks include: special recognition about signature drinks sponsorship, social media spotlight, 1/2 page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and name on signage near bar area. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Feast Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor our meal! Advertising perks include: special recognition about meal sponsorship, social media spotlight, full page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and name on signage near food area. No tickets included.

Exclusive - Barnlight Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor our venue! Advertising perks include: special recognition about venue sponsorship, social media spotlight, full page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, signage near entry area. No tickets included.

