Farm to Fork Dinner

$
Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together.
Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together. Advertising perks include: table signage, name on sponsor banner, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, and recognition during event.
Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together.
Each ticket purchased comes with 2 complimentary drink tickets. Guests are guaranteed to sit together. Advertising perks include: table signage, name on sponsor banner, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, and recognition during event.
General sponsorship. An advertising package includes: social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, and recognition during event. No tickets included.
Sponsor parking! Advertising perks include: Name/Logo on signage at parking entry, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and recognition during event. No tickets included.
Sponsor our AV! Advertising perks include: Name on signage near AV area, social media spotlight, name in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and recognition during event. No tickets included.
Sponsor our decor! Advertising perks include: special recognition about table centerpiece sponsorship and auction, social media spotlight, 1/2 page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow. No tickets included.
Sponsor our bar! Advertising perks include: special recognition about signature drinks sponsorship, social media spotlight, 1/2 page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and name on signage near bar area. No tickets included.
Sponsor our meal! Advertising perks include: special recognition about meal sponsorship, social media spotlight, full page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, and name on signage near food area. No tickets included.
Sponsor our venue! Advertising perks include: special recognition about venue sponsorship, social media spotlight, full page ad in event booklet, name on sponsor banner, name and logo in slideshow, signage near entry area. No tickets included.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing