Farm to Table Dinner Experience

Enjoy a VIP only cocktail hour starting at 6pm in the mansion with farmer meet and greet and live music then head into the ballroom to enjoy a Chef-Prepared, Four-Course, Farm to Table Dinner with wine pairings for each course. VIPs also get a take home gift bag with recipes from the evening and perks from the farmers to use at Farmers Market+ at the Dole.





$150 Ticket + $12 Tax