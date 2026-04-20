Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

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Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

About this event

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Farm to Table Dinner Experience

401 Country Club Rd

Crystal Lake, IL 60014, USA

Add a donation for Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

$

Farm to Table Dinner
$108

Enjoy a Chef-Prepared, Four-Course, Farm to Table Dinner.


$100 ticket + $8 tax

VIP Cocktail Hour & Farm to Table Dinner
$162

Enjoy a VIP only cocktail hour starting at 6pm in the mansion with farmer meet and greet and live music then head into the ballroom to enjoy a Chef-Prepared, Four-Course, Farm to Table Dinner with wine pairings for each course. VIPs also get a take home gift bag with recipes from the evening and perks from the farmers to use at Farmers Market+ at the Dole.


$150 Ticket + $12 Tax

VIP Upgrade
$54

$50 Ticket + $4 Tax

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