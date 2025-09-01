Farm-to-Table Field Day Feast Featuring Chef Vaughn Good

Hosted by
Lawrence, KS 66044, USA
Tickets include dinner, drinks, and gratuity.
Gather at the “potato shed” on Shirk Farm for a private, rustic but elegant, four course feast of fall flavors – thanks to the generosity of Chef Vaughn Good. Known for his commitment to local food and farmers, Chef Good, a James Beard nominee, will create this feast on site. This is a rare treat as he’s usually tucked away at his award-winning restaurant, Fox and Pearl.
4-5pm GATHERING BITES AND BEVERAGES
Enjoy wine and beer on the homestead lawn
Preserved Mushrooms
White Bean Puree Crostini
N’duja Sausage, Pickled Walnuts, Fresh Cheese, Oregano
Pickles and Cheese
5-7pm PLATED MEAL IN THE POTATO SHED
COURSE ONE
Selection of wines set for table pour; beers on request
Green Salad, preserved Tomatoes, Pancetta, Delicata Squash, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
COURSE TWO
Cumberland Sausage, Sweet Potato Succotash, Smoked Apple Butter
COURSE THREE
Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Basil Chimichurri, Stuffed Peppers
COURSE FOUR
Kabocha Cake, Cider Compote, Oats & Honey
ICING ON THE CAKE
Comments by Chef Vaughn Good
Before and after the event guests are welcome to participate in the greater Kaw Valley Field Day festivities.
Tickets are a non-refundable donation to Save Our Soil Kaw Valley Foundation; tickets are transferable.
