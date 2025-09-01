Farm-to-Table Field Day Feast Featuring Chef Vaughn Good

Tickets include dinner, drinks, and gratuity.





Gather at the “potato shed” on Shirk Farm for a private, rustic but elegant, four course feast of fall flavors – thanks to the generosity of Chef Vaughn Good. Known for his commitment to local food and farmers, Chef Good, a James Beard nominee, will create this feast on site. This is a rare treat as he’s usually tucked away at his award-winning restaurant, Fox and Pearl.

4-5pm GATHERING BITES AND BEVERAGES

Enjoy wine and beer on the homestead lawn

Preserved Mushrooms

White Bean Puree Crostini

N’duja Sausage, Pickled Walnuts, Fresh Cheese, Oregano

Pickles and Cheese

5-7pm PLATED MEAL IN THE POTATO SHED

COURSE ONE

Selection of wines set for table pour; beers on request

Green Salad, preserved Tomatoes, Pancetta, Delicata Squash, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette

COURSE TWO

Cumberland Sausage, Sweet Potato Succotash, Smoked Apple Butter

COURSE THREE

Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Basil Chimichurri, Stuffed Peppers

COURSE FOUR

Kabocha Cake, Cider Compote, Oats & Honey

ICING ON THE CAKE

Comments by Chef Vaughn Good





Before and after the event guests are welcome to participate in the greater Kaw Valley Field Day festivities.





Tickets are a non-refundable donation to Save Our Soil Kaw Valley Foundation; tickets are transferable.