🌾 Farmer for a Day Field Trip

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About this event
FL, USA
$
Tickets are $10 per person. This ticket is valid for 1 child only. Child tickets include additional supplies, crafts, and/or treats, which are reflected in the ticket price. Price includes taxes, administrative, and processing costs. Ticket is not refundable or transferable.
Tickets are $10 per person. This ticket is valid for 1 adult only. Price includes taxes, administrative, and processing costs. Ticket is not refundable or transferable.
Every field trip, we try to provide small treats or supplemental supplies for the group. This optional contribution helps offset shared event costs and unexpected supply needs. Contributions are voluntary, non-refundable, and do not guarantee additional goods or services. Thank you for supporting our community! You are the reason we are able to make so many parents and children happy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!