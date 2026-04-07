Farmers Against the Crown Painting of the Battle of Ridgefield by Dale Gallon

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Large Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.
Image Size: 20x34
Frame Size: 28x40
Sizes are approximate.
$1,500 plus $95 shipping which is already included in the price.
All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.
A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.
Medium Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.
Image Size: 15x25
Frame Size: 21x30
Sizes are approximate.
$850 plus $95 shipping which is already included in the price.
All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.
A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.
Mini Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.
Image Size: 8x13.5
Frame Size: 11x16
Sizes are approximate.
$295 plus $35 shipping which is already included in the price.
All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.
A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.
Shrink Wrapped Paper Mini of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.
Image Size: 6x10
Matt Size: 11x14
Sizes are approximate.
$125 plus $30 shipping which is already included in the price.
All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.
A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.
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