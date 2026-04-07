Ridgefield Historical Society

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Ridgefield Historical Society

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Farmers Against the Crown Painting of the Battle of Ridgefield by Dale Gallon

Farmers Against the Crown - Large Framed Canvas Giclee item
Farmers Against the Crown - Large Framed Canvas Giclee
$1,595

Large Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.    

Image Size: 20x34                  

Frame Size: 28x40      

Sizes are approximate.

$1,500 plus $95 shipping which is already included in the price.   

All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.

A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.                 

Farmers Against the Crown - Medium Framed Canvas Giclee item
Farmers Against the Crown - Medium Framed Canvas Giclee
$945

Medium Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.    

Image Size: 15x25                

Frame Size: 21x30      

Sizes are approximate.

$850 plus $95 shipping which is already included in the price.   

All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.

A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.                  

Farmers Against the Crown - Mini Framed Canvas Giclee item
Farmers Against the Crown - Mini Framed Canvas Giclee
$330

Mini Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.    

Image Size: 8x13.5                

Frame Size: 11x16     

Sizes are approximate.

$295 plus $35 shipping which is already included in the price.   

All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.

A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.                  

Farmers Against the Crown - Shrink Wrapped Paper Mini item
Farmers Against the Crown - Shrink Wrapped Paper Mini
$155

Shrink Wrapped Paper Mini of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.    

Image Size: 6x10                

Matt Size: 11x14     

Sizes are approximate.

$125 plus $30 shipping which is already included in the price.   

All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.

A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.                  

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