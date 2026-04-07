Farmers Against the Crown Painting of the Battle of Ridgefield by Dale Gallon

Large Framed Canvas Giclee of "Farmers Against the Crown", a painting of the main engagement of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 27, 1777 by Dale Gallon.

Image Size: 20x34

Frame Size: 28x40

Sizes are approximate.

$1,500 plus $95 shipping which is already included in the price.

All sales are final and no refunds are permitted.

A portion of every sale benefits the Ridgefield Historical Society and supports our mission to preserve and share Ridgefield’s history.