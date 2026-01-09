Farmers Branch Woman's Club "Wild About Spring" Style Show Auction

Hosted by
Farmers Branch, TX
Starting bid
Experience a timeless evening filled with classic elegance and exceptional dining. Begin with an exclusive tour of a private vintage car collection, then enjoy being chauffeured in one of the vintage automobiles to Texas de Brazil for an unforgettable dinner.
What’s Included
Private tour for two of a remarkable vintage car collection in Farmers Branch
Chauffeured ride for two in one of the collector’s cars to and from Texas de Brazil in Addison
$200 gift certificate for dinner at Texas de Brazil
Why You’ll Love It
This unique experience blends nostalgia, luxury, and the Brazilian Churrascaria
tradition—perfect for couples, car lovers, or anyone looking for a memorable night out.
Tour guided and chauffeur service provided by Mike Berry, avid car enthusiast and multiyear Great Race competitor.
Estimated Value: $400.00
Restrictions: Reservation required. Subject to availability. Expires 10/01/2026.
Starting bid
Complete set for playing American mahjong includes tiles, pushers, and beautiful blue paisley carrying bag. Playing mat has rubber backing and playing surface has helpful printed instructions.
Learn to play with instructor, Sharon Leath-Malone. (3 x 2 hour lessons for up to 4 people.)
Total value: $480.00
Starting bid
Two Night Stay & a Wild Mustang Safari
Wild Horse Cabin in located in the mountains of southeast Oklahoma (Finley) where the descendants of the famous horse Hildago roam free.
Total value: $400.00
Expiration date: September 3, 2026
Hosts: Linda and Allen Klark
To view more images and information, visit
Starting bid
A fabulous round of golf for 4 at Brookhaven Country Club located in Farmers Branch. Includes Green Fee and Cart Fee.
Total value: $560.00
Starting bid
One hour Personal Training, Private Yoga, or Wellness Consultation with Rotha Crump.
Receive a yoga mat, yoga bag, and mug.
Total value: $150
Starting bid
Texas Rangers Tickets 2026 Season
4 Corner Pavilion
Sunday to Thursday games (excluding NYY, BOS, and CIN)
Donated by Adriane Young
Total Value: $140+
Starting bid
Includes a $50 Gift Card, a pint of mini chocolate chip cookies, and a jar of FPP Seasoning.
Front Porch Pantry offers fresh and delicious meals for pick up or delivery.
Visit Front Porch Pantry online
www.frontporchpantry.com or in person at 4600 McEwen Road, Farmers Branch
Total value: $75.00
Starting bid
Includes a $50 Gift Card, a pint of mini chocolate chip cookies, and a jar of FPP Seasoning.
Front Porch Pantry offers fresh and delicious meals for pick up or delivery.
Visit Front Porch Pantry online
www.frontporchpantry.com or in person at 4600 McEwen Road, Farmers Branch
Total value: $75.00
Starting bid
Original watercolor 8x10" by local artist, Mary E. Cox.
Representing a typical log structure of the area in the 1800s. This was part of the Farmers Branch Historical Park log culture area which has been temporarily displaced by the event center,
Total value: $100.00
Starting bid
Original watercolor 8x10 by local artist, Mary E. Cox
Historic train depot and caboose in the Farmers Branch Historical Park. The depot was restored and dedicated in 1986.
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Original watercolor 8x10 by local artist, Mary E. Cox
Originally built in1885 at 501 West Broadway in Gainesville, TX, this house is architecturally typical of small cottages built during the late Victorian era in Texas. It was restored to its 1885 appearance, dedicated, and opened for tours in 1997.
Total value: $100.00
Starting bid
Original watercolor 8x10" by local artist Mary E. Cox.
This piece focuses on the graceful open wing of a Lesser Sandhill Crane, a common winter visitor to the Texas coast from October to early Spring. The plumage is velvety and light grey with a wingspan that can reach more than 6 feet. The tall, gangly lesser sandhill moves with a fluid grace. It has an eye-catching crimons head.
Total value: $100.00
Starting bid
Original watercolor 11x14" by local artist Mary E. Cox. Framed and matted - finished size 21x25".
This Lesser Sandhill Crane is shown foraging for bugs and seeds in the ground. Every winter, as any as 150,000 less sandhill cranes pass through the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Lubbock. Many winter there while others move on to the coast. The plumage of the sandhill crane is velvety and light grey; it is easily identified by its vivid red cap.
Total value: $300
Starting bid
Original watercolor 11x14" by local artist Mary E. Cox.
Framed and matted - finished size 21x25"
Silently watching the water for movement below the surface, this piece captures a fierce expression on this Great Blue Heron in its hunting posture. The Great Blue is the largest heron in North America, known for its striking blue-gray plumage and long legs, commonly found near water bodies across North America, from Canada to the Caribbean.
Total value: $300.00
Starting bid
One hour session of couples ballroom/social dance instruction to be held at Brookhaven Country Club.
Expires May 6, 2026
Donated by Kay-Lynn Lyon.
Total value: $75.00
Starting bid
One hour session of private Pilates Reformer instruction to be held at Brookhaven Country Club.
Expires May 6, 2026
Donated by Kay-Lynn Lyon.
Total value: $75.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!