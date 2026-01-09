Farmers Branch Woman's Club "Wild About Spring" Style Show Auction

Experience a timeless evening filled with classic elegance and exceptional dining. Begin with an exclusive tour of a private vintage car collection, then enjoy being chauffeured in one of the vintage automobiles to Texas de Brazil for an unforgettable dinner.





What’s Included

 Private tour for two of a remarkable vintage car collection in Farmers Branch

 Chauffeured ride for two in one of the collector’s cars to and from Texas de Brazil in Addison

 $200 gift certificate for dinner at Texas de Brazil





Why You’ll Love It

This unique experience blends nostalgia, luxury, and the Brazilian Churrascaria

tradition—perfect for couples, car lovers, or anyone looking for a memorable night out.

Tour guided and chauffeur service provided by Mike Berry, avid car enthusiast and multiyear Great Race competitor.





Estimated Value: $400.00

Restrictions: Reservation required. Subject to availability. Expires 10/01/2026.