Stoneham Community Action Network

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Stoneham Community Action Network

About this raffle

Farmers Market Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$5

Entry Rules:

-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week. 

-Entries will not carry over to the next week. 

-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day. 

-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).

Three Chances of Winning
$10

Entry Rules:

-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week. 

-Entries will not carry over to the next week. 

-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day. 

-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).

Five chances of Winning
$15

Entry Rules:

-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week. 

-Entries will not carry over to the next week. 

-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day. 

-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).

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