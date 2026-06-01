Farmers Market Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Entry Rules:
-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week.
-Entries will not carry over to the next week.
-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day.
-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).
Entry Rules:
-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week.
-Entries will not carry over to the next week.
-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day.
-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).
Entry Rules:
-You must attend the market to be eligible to enter & win the raffle for that week.
-Entries will not carry over to the next week.
-Winners will be chosen randomly at the end of each market and contacted the next day.
-Pick-up of your raffle bag will be at the next market (unless other arrangements are made).
$
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