2026 Farmers Market Stakeholders Association Membership Invitation

FMSA Organization Membership
$50

Valid until February 20, 2027

Organization Memberships are for businesses, commercial property owners, associations and non-profit organizations whose principal place of business is located within the geographic boundaries of “The District.”

FMSA Vendor Membership
$25

Valid until February 20, 2027

Vendor Memberships are open to all vendors and merchants who operate at the Dallas Farmers Market in the Shed (formerly Shed No. 1) and/or the Market (formally Shed no. 2). Each member shall have the right to designate one member who meets the eligibility requirements to be elected to the Board of Directors, and to serve on committees.

FMSA Resident Membership
$30

Valid until February 20, 2027

Resident memberships are open to all residents who live in the Dallas Farmers Market District. Each household can designate one member to vote on Association matters, to be elected to the Board of Directors, and to serve on committees.

FMSA Neighborhood Supporter
$10

Valid until February 20, 2027

Supporter Memberships are for organizations or individuals who resides outside or inside the geographic boundaries of the District but wishes to support the efforts of the Association as a non-voting member.

