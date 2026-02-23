The Clarksburg Yard

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The Clarksburg Yard

About this shop

Farmer's Market Vendor Fees 2026

New Vendor Application Fee
$25

All new vendors must submit a $25 non-refundable application fee.

Returning Vendor Application Fee
$15

Returning vendors must submit a $15 non-refundable application fee.

Pay-Per-Week Vendor or One-Time Vendor
$35

$35 per week

Bi-Monthly Vendor
$240

$240.00 for 8 weeks. We ask you to communicate in advance about which weeks you will be at the market.

*Discounts for Seasonal Payment require fees to be paid in advance.

Full-Season Vendor
$425

$425.00 for 17 weeks. *Discounts for Seasonal Payment require fees to be paid in advance.

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