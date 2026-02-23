Farmer's Market Vendor Fees 2026

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About this shop
All new vendors must submit a $25 non-refundable application fee.
Returning vendors must submit a $15 non-refundable application fee.
$35 per week
$240.00 for 8 weeks. We ask you to communicate in advance about which weeks you will be at the market.
*Discounts for Seasonal Payment require fees to be paid in advance.
$425.00 for 17 weeks. *Discounts for Seasonal Payment require fees to be paid in advance.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!