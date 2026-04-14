Farmers Market Volunteers

Volunteer Registration - The "Early Bird" Setup Crew
Free
(7:45 AM – 9:00 AM)
Arrival: 7:45 AM to get the PTO/Produce booth staged before vendors arrive at 8:00 AM.
Vendor Check-In: Have one volunteer near the Pick-up/Drop off lane directing parking for vendors. As vendors come in, a volunteer will direct them to their set-up location, hand them their vendor packet and remind them immediately: "Friendly reminder—weights only today, no stakes for the turf!"
Produce/Info Table: Set up tables, canopy (use weights), chairs, and put out produce/school info flyers.
(7:45 AM – 9:00 AM)
Arrival: 7:45 AM to get the PTO/Produce booth staged before vendors arrive at 8:00 AM.
Vendor Check-In: Have one volunteer near the Pick-up/Drop off lane directing parking for vendors. As vendors come in, a volunteer will direct them to their set-up location, hand them their vendor packet and remind them immediately: "Friendly reminder—weights only today, no stakes for the turf!"
Produce/Info Table: Set up tables, canopy (use weights), chairs, and put out produce/school info flyers.
Volunteer Registration - Produce/Info Table Crew
Free
(8:45 AM – 11:15 AM)
Produce Sales: Manage cash box and direct customers to online payment.
Share School Information: Pass out school info flyers to interested customers.
Field Marshalls: Monitor the turf and help vendors.
The Wi-Fi/Restroom Guide: You are the "Human Signpost."
Trash Monitoring: Since it’s a short market, a quick walk-around at 10:00 AM to ensure bins aren't overflowing is plenty.
(8:45 AM – 11:15 AM)
Produce Sales: Manage cash box and direct customers to online payment.
Share School Information: Pass out school info flyers to interested customers.
Field Marshalls: Monitor the turf and help vendors.
The Wi-Fi/Restroom Guide: You are the "Human Signpost."
Trash Monitoring: Since it’s a short market, a quick walk-around at 10:00 AM to ensure bins aren't overflowing is plenty.
Volunteer Registration - The "Swift" Cleanup Crew
Free
(11:00 AM – 12:15 PM)
The Trash Run: Ensuring all bags go to the parking lot bin.
Turf Inspection: A final "sweep" of the field area to ensure no debris was left behind.
Produce/Info Table: Breakdown tables, canopy (weights), chairs, and put away produce/school info flyers.
Vendor Check-out: Make sure all vendors have exited the property at 12 pm otherwise they will be charged a late fee.
(11:00 AM – 12:15 PM)
The Trash Run: Ensuring all bags go to the parking lot bin.
Turf Inspection: A final "sweep" of the field area to ensure no debris was left behind.
Produce/Info Table: Breakdown tables, canopy (weights), chairs, and put away produce/school info flyers.
Vendor Check-out: Make sure all vendors have exited the property at 12 pm otherwise they will be charged a late fee.
Add a donation for Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!