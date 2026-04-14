Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

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Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

About this event

Farmers Market Volunteers

11719 Ranch Elsie Rd

Golden, CO 80403, USA

Volunteer Registration - The "Early Bird" Setup Crew
Free

(7:45 AM – 9:00 AM)

  • Arrival: 7:45 AM to get the PTO/Produce booth staged before vendors arrive at 8:00 AM.
  • Vendor Check-In: Have one volunteer near the Pick-up/Drop off lane directing parking for vendors. As vendors come in, a volunteer will direct them to their set-up location, hand them their vendor packet and remind them immediately: "Friendly reminder—weights only today, no stakes for the turf!"
  • Produce/Info Table: Set up tables, canopy (use weights), chairs, and put out produce/school info flyers.
Volunteer Registration - Produce/Info Table Crew
Free

(8:45 AM – 11:15 AM)

  • Produce Sales: Manage cash box and direct customers to online payment.
  • Share School Information: Pass out school info flyers to interested customers.
  • Field Marshalls: Monitor the turf and help vendors.
  • The Wi-Fi/Restroom Guide: You are the "Human Signpost."
  • Trash Monitoring: Since it’s a short market, a quick walk-around at 10:00 AM to ensure bins aren't overflowing is plenty.
Volunteer Registration - The "Swift" Cleanup Crew
Free

(11:00 AM – 12:15 PM)

  • The Trash Run: Ensuring all bags go to the parking lot bin.
  • Turf Inspection: A final "sweep" of the field area to ensure no debris was left behind.
  • Produce/Info Table: Breakdown tables, canopy (weights), chairs, and put away produce/school info flyers.
  • Vendor Check-out: Make sure all vendors have exited the property at 12 pm otherwise they will be charged a late fee.
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