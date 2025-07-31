Farmington Walk for Life, Bike & 5k Run

Hosted by
About this event
Donate extra $125+ for FREE T-SHIRT! Also, learn about gaining FREE entry AND making a bigger impact! Become a fundraiser and get others to sponsor you! Instead of purchasing a ticket, consider visiting the link and click the "Fundraise" button to learn more details. https://supportmonarchfrc.com/walk-for-life-5k-farmington
Registration is optional for participants 12 and under.
Donate extra $125+ for FREE T-SHIRT! Also, learn about gaining FREE entry AND making a bigger impact! Become a fundraiser and get others to sponsor you! Instead of purchasing a ticket, consider visiting the link and click the "Fundraise" button to learn more details. https://supportmonarchfrc.com/walk-for-life-5k-farmington
Registration is optional for participants 12 and under.
Donate extra $125+ for FREE T-SHIRT! Also, learn about gaining FREE entry AND making a bigger impact! Become a fundraiser and get others to sponsor you! Instead of purchasing a ticket, consider visiting the link and click the "Fundraise" button to learn more details. https://supportmonarchfrc.com/walk-for-life-5k-farmington
Registration is optional for participants 12 and under.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!