Davis School District Farmington High School Nixelles
Davis School District Farmington High School Nixelles has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Teal cursive lettering spells out "Nixelles" above smaller black sans-serif text reading "FARMINGTON HIGH" on a plain white background.

Hosted by

Davis School District Farmington High School Nixelles

About this event

Sales closed

Farmington High School Nixelles Silent Auction

The Picklr Pickleball Package 🏓 item
The Picklr Pickleball Package 🏓 item
The Picklr Pickleball Package 🏓
$90

Starting bid

Serve up some fun with this fantastic package from The Picklr! Whether you're a seasoned pickleball player or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to hit the court.

This package includes:

  • $100 Gift Card – Redeemable at any The Picklr location nationwide, including Kaysville, Salt Lake City, and St. George.
  • 10-Punch Guest Pass – Valid at the Kaysville location (a $150 value).
  • The Picklr Pickleball Paddle
  • The Picklr Hat

With a total value of more than $300, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports in the country while representing The Picklr in style. Don't miss your chance to bid on this exciting pickleball package!

Americana Tote Gift Package item
Americana Tote Gift Package
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate the spirit of America with this fun-filled Americana Tote, packed with patriotic-themed items perfect for summer gatherings, family game nights, beach days, and holiday celebrations!

This package includes:

  • Flag Embroidered Tote – $30 value
  • Two Matching Star Water Bottles – $40 value
  • Two Plush Navy Striped Beach Towels – $40 value
  • Flag-Painted Wood Stacking Game – $40 value
  • Flag-Themed Ping Pong Game – $30 value
  • Foam Star Water Balls – $10 value
  • United States Puzzle – $10 value

With a total value of approximately $200, this Americana-inspired collection is perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends while showing off your patriotic pride. Whether you're headed to the beach, the park, or a backyard barbecue, this tote has everything you need for a star-spangled good time! ⭐🇺🇸🧩🏖️

Golf Enthusiast Package ⛳ item
Golf Enthusiast Package ⛳
$105

Starting bid

Hit the course in style with this premium golf package featuring top-quality gear from some of the most trusted names in the game. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this package is sure to elevate your next round.

This package includes:

  • OGIO XL (Xtra-Light) 2.0 Golf Bag$230 value
  • 1 Dozen White Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls$78 value
  • 1 Dozen TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls$38 value

With a total value of approximately $350, this package offers the perfect combination of performance, convenience, and quality. Don't miss your chance to take home this outstanding golf bundle and enjoy your next day on the course with premium equipment! 🏌️‍♂️⛳🏆

Autographed NFL Football 🏈 item
Autographed NFL Football 🏈 item
Autographed NFL Football 🏈 item
Autographed NFL Football 🏈
$150

Starting bid

Own a unique piece of football memorabilia with this official NFL football signed by Jaxson Dart. A standout quarterback known for his exciting playmaking ability and rising professional career, Jaxson Dart's autograph makes this a prized item for football fans and collectors alike.

Whether displayed in your home, office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection, this signed football is sure to be a conversation starter and a cherished keepsake for years to come.

Value: $449

Don't miss your chance to take home this special autographed collectible from one of football's emerging stars! 🏆🏈✍️

Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒 item
Nike Grab Bag Package 👟🎒
$90

Starting bid

Whether you're heading to the gym, the office, or out on your next adventure, this Nike Grab Bag is packed with premium apparel, accessories, and wellness products that combine style, comfort, and convenience.

This package includes:

  • Nike Insulated Lunch Bag/Cooler – $45 value
  • Nike 6-Pack Crew Socks – $24 value
  • Nike Gray Hat (L/XL) – $28 value
  • Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Jacket (Size XL) – $100 value
  • 12-Pack Young Living Zyng Energy Drinks – $54 value
  • Young Living Cool Azul Pain Relief Cream – $65 value

With a total value of approximately $316, this versatile package offers something for everyone. From iconic Nike gear to wellness essentials, it's the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and everyday practicality.

Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection! 🏃‍♂️💪🎁

Minky & Five Dancewear Package ✨🩰 item
Minky & Five Dancewear Package ✨🩰
$70

Starting bid

Perfect for dancers, performers, or anyone who loves stylish accessories, this package combines a cozy favorite with a generous shopping opportunity.

This package includes:

  • Minky Bag – A soft, stylish, and versatile bag perfect for carrying dance essentials or everyday items.
  • $200 Gift Card to Five Dancewear – Shop for dancewear, shoes, accessories, and more with this generous gift card.

Whether you're preparing for classes, competitions, or simply updating your dance wardrobe, this package offers both practicality and style.

Total Value: $200+

Bid now for your chance to take home this wonderful package featuring a Minky bag and a $200 shopping experience at Five Dancewear! 🩰👜✨

Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️ item
Road Trip Essentials Package 🚗🛣️
$45

Starting bid

Get ready to hit the road with this fun and practical Road Trip Essentials Package! Packed with travel accessories, snacks, and entertainment, this bundle is perfect for your next family vacation, weekend getaway, or outdoor adventure.

This package includes:

  • Tire Gauge
  • Dust Cleaning Putty
  • Road Trip Games
  • Car Caddy Organizer
  • Gift Card for One Week of Cargo Box Rental
  • Two Red Bull Energy Drinks
  • Assorted Chips and Snacks

$150 Value - From keeping your vehicle organized and road-ready to providing entertainment and refreshments along the way, this package has everything you need for a smoother, more enjoyable journey.

Whether you're planning a cross-country adventure or a quick weekend escape, this package is sure to make the trip more convenient and fun. Start your bidding and get ready for the open road! 🚙✨🗺️🍿🥤

ProSteel/Browning Safe 🔒 item
ProSteel/Browning Safe 🔒 item
ProSteel/Browning Safe 🔒 item
ProSteel/Browning Safe 🔒 item
ProSteel/Browning Safe 🔒
$450

Starting bid

Protect your valuables with confidence with this premium ProSteel by Browning Safe, built to provide exceptional security, durability, and fire protection. Whether safeguarding important documents, family heirlooms, jewelry, or other treasured possessions, this safe offers peace of mind for years to come.

Features include:

  • Retail Value: $1,499 (Costco)
  • Dimensions: 58" H × 25.75" W × 21.5" D
  • Weight: 580 lbs.
  • SecuRam Electronic Lock for secure and convenient access
  • 120 Minutes of Fire Protection
  • Heavy-duty construction designed to protect your most valuable belongings

With its impressive fire rating, robust security features, and trusted Browning craftsmanship, this safe is an outstanding addition to any home.

Retail Value: $1,499

Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a high-quality safe that delivers both security and peace of mind. 🔐

Minky Couture Luxury Blanket Basket 🩷✨ item
Minky Couture Luxury Blanket Basket 🩷✨ item
Minky Couture Luxury Blanket Basket 🩷✨ item
Minky Couture Luxury Blanket Basket 🩷✨
$95

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in unmatched comfort with this cozy Minky Couture Basket, featuring two luxurious adult-sized blankets from one of the most beloved names in comfort and home décor.

This package includes:

  • 2 Adult-Size Minky Couture Blankets

Known for their incredible softness, warmth, and quality craftsmanship, Minky Couture blankets are perfect for relaxing at home, movie nights, reading a good book, or adding a touch of luxury to any room.

Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this basket is sure to become a favorite.

Total Value: $325

Don't miss your chance to bid on this cozy and luxurious package and experience the comfort that Minky Couture is famous for! 🛋️💖✨

Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋 item
Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋 item
Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋 item
Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋 item
Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋 item
Roadside Ready Car Care Basket 🚗🔋
$35

Starting bid

Be prepared for wherever the road takes you with this practical basket of vehicle essentials. From keeping your car clean and fresh to handling unexpected roadside situations, this package is perfect for any driver.

This basket includes:

  • Powrun Portable Jump Starter
  • (2) 10-count packages of Armor All Disinfectant Wipes for car interior surfaces
  • Driver's Choice stainless steel pencil tire pressure gauge with four valve caps
  • 3-pack of Little Trees air fresheners in Caribbean Colada scent
  • Additional bonus items

Whether you're a daily commuter, road-trip enthusiast, or new driver, this basket provides useful tools and accessories to help keep your vehicle clean, organized, and ready for the journey ahead.

Total Basket Value: $160

At-Home Spa & Sauna Experience 🧖‍♀️✨ item
At-Home Spa & Sauna Experience 🧖‍♀️✨
$90

Starting bid

Bring the luxury of a spa retreat into your own home with this relaxing wellness package. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, relieving stress, or enjoying a little self-care whenever you need it.

This package includes:

  • Portable Premium Steam Sauna
    • Sauna Tent with Support Frame
    • Multiple Steam Settings
    • Steam Diffuser Kit
    • Comfortable Chair
    • Convenient Carrying Bag
  • 2 Large Spa Towels

Create your own personal wellness oasis with the soothing benefits of steam therapy and the comfort of plush spa towels. This package makes a wonderful gift or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Value Breakdown:

  • Portable Premium Steam Sauna: $279.99
  • 2 Large Spa Towels: $13.98

Total Value: Approximately $294

Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️ item
Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️ item
Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️ item
Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️ item
Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️ item
Hydration & Fitness Essentials Package 💧🏋️‍♀️
$60

Starting bid

Stay hydrated, energized, and organized with this stylish and practical wellness package. Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands, or tackling a busy day, these essentials have you covered.

This package includes:

  • Large Baggu Tote Bag – $56 value
  • HydroJug – $39.99 value
  • (2) Clear Protein Supplements – $110 value

The perfect combination of convenience, hydration, and nutrition, this package is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, students, or anyone looking to support a healthy lifestyle.

Total Value: $205.99

Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill 🔥🍖 item
Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill 🔥🍖 item
Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill 🔥🍖 item
Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill 🔥🍖
$400

Starting bid

Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with the Traeger Pro 575, a premium wood pellet grill that delivers incredible flavor, versatility, and convenience. Whether you're smoking ribs, grilling burgers, roasting vegetables, or baking desserts, this grill does it all with precision and ease.

Features include:

  • Versatile temperature range from 165°F to 500°F for smoking, baking, roasting, braising, and grilling
  • WiFIRE® Connectivity allows you to monitor and control your grill from anywhere using the Traeger App
  • 18 lb. Pellet Hopper Capacity for extended cooking sessions
  • Convenient hopper clean-out system for easy pellet flavor changes
  • 572 square inches of cooking space with two tiers of porcelain-coated steel grates
  • Includes a Traeger meat probe for accurate internal temperature monitoring
  • Powered by 120V AC with quick heat-up and consistent temperature control
  • Includes a 6-foot D2 NEMA power cord
  • Retail Value $799

Known for its ease of use and legendary wood-fired flavor, the Traeger Pro 575 is perfect for backyard BBQ enthusiasts, weekend grill masters, and anyone who loves great food.

Bid now for your chance to bring home this outstanding grill and create unforgettable meals for family and friends! 🍔🥩🍗🔥

$500 Gift Card Landscape Enhancement Package 🌿🌸 item
$500 Gift Card Landscape Enhancement Package 🌿🌸 item
$500 Gift Card Landscape Enhancement Package 🌿🌸
$150

Starting bid

Whether you're an experienced gardener or just beginning to create your dream outdoor space, this package provides the tools and professional support to help your landscape thrive.

This package includes:

  • Garden Bucket
  • Assorted Gardening Tools
  • Gardening Gloves
  • $500 Gift Certificate to Refined Resolutions

Perfect for planting, maintaining flower beds, tackling landscaping projects, or enhancing your outdoor living space, this package combines practical gardening essentials with a generous gift certificate toward professional services. $575 Value

Custom Utah Utes Cornhole Board Set item
Custom Utah Utes Cornhole Board Set
$90

Starting bid

Show your Utah pride and elevate your next tailgate, backyard barbecue, or game-day gathering with this one-of-a-kind custom Utah Utes cornhole board set. Handcrafted with attention to detail and featuring bold Utah Utes-inspired graphics, these regulation-style boards are built for both serious competition and lasting enjoyment.


Perfect for alumni, die-hard fans, and families who love to entertain, this set brings the spirit of Utah football and campus tradition to every event. Whether you’re hosting friends before kickoff or enjoying a summer evening outdoors, these boards are sure to be a crowd favorite.


Package Includes:


Custom Utah Utes cornhole board set

Durable, high-quality construction

Eye-catching Utah Utes-themed design

Endless hours of fun for tailgates, parties, and family gatherings


Valued at $300


Take home a unique piece of Utes fandom while supporting a great cause. Go Utes! ❤️🏈🌽

Custom BYU Cougars Cornhole Board Set item
Custom BYU Cougars Cornhole Board Set
$90

Starting bid

Bring Cougar spirit to every tailgate, backyard gathering, and family game night with this custom BYU Cougars cornhole board set. Featuring a striking BYU-inspired design and quality craftsmanship, these regulation-style boards are built for fun, friendly competition, and years of enjoyment.


Whether you’re cheering on the Cougars with fellow fans, hosting a neighborhood barbecue, or looking for the perfect addition to your game-day setup, this unique set is sure to be a favorite. It’s a great way to showcase your BYU pride while creating memories with family and friends.


Package Includes:


Custom BYU Cougars cornhole board set

Durable, high-quality construction

Bold BYU-themed graphics

Perfect for tailgates, parties, reunions, and outdoor events


Valued at $300


Don’t miss the chance to own this one-of-a-kind set and support a worthy cause. Go Cougars! 💙🏈🌽


Custom-Made Cornhole Board Set –Personalized with Your Image item
Custom-Made Cornhole Board Set –Personalized with Your Image
$90

Starting bid

Create a one-of-a-kind cornhole board set that’s uniquely yours! Our custom design service transforms your favorite image, logo, artwork, family photo, sports team, business branding, or special design into a professionally crafted cornhole board set.


Whether you’re celebrating a wedding, birthday, graduation, anniversary, family reunion, or looking for the perfect gift, a personalized cornhole set is a fun and memorable addition to any event.


What’s Included:


One custom-made cornhole board set (2 boards)

Personalized design featuring your submitted image or artwork

High-quality craftsmanship and durable finish

Digital design proof for approval before production


Perfect For:


Weddings

Family reunions

Graduation parties

Birthday celebrations

Tailgating

Corporate events

Fundraisers

Holiday gifts

Backyard games


Valued at $300

Custom Holster! Tier 1 XL Gear Package 🖤🎯 item
Custom Holster! Tier 1 XL Gear Package 🖤🎯
$130

Starting bid

Upgrade your everyday carry setup with this exclusive Tier 1 XL Gear Package. Packed with premium apparel, accessories, and a custom holster certificate, this bundle is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and functional gear.

This package includes:

  • Certificate for (1) Custom Holster
  • (2) Black XL T-Shirts
  • (1) Black XL Hoodie
  • (1) Black Hat
  • (1) Black Beanie
  • (1) Black KORE EDC Belt
  • (1) Drawstring Bag
  • (1) Black Ammo Box

Featuring coordinated apparel and practical accessories, this package offers both style and utility in one impressive bundle.

Total Value: $440

Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection of Tier 1 gear and custom-crafted essentials!

Custom Holster! Tier 1 L Gear Package 🖤🎯 item
Custom Holster! Tier 1 L Gear Package 🖤🎯
$130

Starting bid

Upgrade your everyday carry setup with this exclusive Tier 1 L Gear Package. Packed with premium apparel, accessories, and a custom holster certificate, this bundle is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and functional gear.

This package includes:

  • Certificate for (1) Custom Holster
  • (2) Black L T-Shirts
  • (1) Black L Hoodie
  • (1) Black Hat
  • (1) Black Beanie
  • (1) Black KORE EDC Belt
  • (1) Drawstring Bag
  • (1) Black Ammo Box

Featuring coordinated apparel and practical accessories, this package offers both style and utility in one impressive bundle.

Total Value: $440

Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection of Tier 1 gear and custom-crafted essentials!

Fitness & Wellness Package 💪💧 item
Fitness & Wellness Package 💪💧 item
Fitness & Wellness Package 💪💧 item
Fitness & Wellness Package 💪💧 item
Fitness & Wellness Package 💪💧
$75

Starting bid

Elevate your fitness journey with this exciting package designed to support hydration, performance, and movement. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, wellness seekers, or anyone looking to try a new workout experience!

This package includes:

  • HydroJug
  • Creatine Gummies
  • 1 Pair of Grip Socks
  • 5-Class Gift Certificate to Viva Lagree
  • $240 Value

Stay hydrated with your HydroJug, support your training goals with creatine gummies, and put your grip socks to good use during an invigorating Lagree workout. Whether you're new to Lagree fitness or already a fan, this package offers a great opportunity to invest in your health and wellness.

A perfect combination of fitness essentials and studio classes to help you feel your best!

Value: Fitness, wellness, and fun all in one package!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!