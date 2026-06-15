Farmington High School Nixelles Silent Auction

Serve up some fun with this fantastic package from The Picklr! Whether you're a seasoned pickleball player or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to hit the court.

This package includes:

$100 Gift Card – Redeemable at any The Picklr location nationwide, including Kaysville, Salt Lake City, and St. George.

10-Punch Guest Pass – Valid at the Kaysville location (a $150 value ).

The Picklr Pickleball Paddle

The Picklr Hat

With a total value of more than $300, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports in the country while representing The Picklr in style. Don't miss your chance to bid on this exciting pickleball package!