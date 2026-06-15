Farmington High School Nixelles Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Serve up some fun with this fantastic package from The Picklr! Whether you're a seasoned pickleball player or just getting started, this bundle has everything you need to hit the court.
This package includes:
With a total value of more than $300, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy one of the fastest-growing sports in the country while representing The Picklr in style. Don't miss your chance to bid on this exciting pickleball package!
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of America with this fun-filled Americana Tote, packed with patriotic-themed items perfect for summer gatherings, family game nights, beach days, and holiday celebrations!
This package includes:
With a total value of approximately $200, this Americana-inspired collection is perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends while showing off your patriotic pride. Whether you're headed to the beach, the park, or a backyard barbecue, this tote has everything you need for a star-spangled good time! ⭐🇺🇸🧩🏖️
Starting bid
Hit the course in style with this premium golf package featuring top-quality gear from some of the most trusted names in the game. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this package is sure to elevate your next round.
This package includes:
With a total value of approximately $350, this package offers the perfect combination of performance, convenience, and quality. Don't miss your chance to take home this outstanding golf bundle and enjoy your next day on the course with premium equipment! 🏌️♂️⛳🏆
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of football memorabilia with this official NFL football signed by Jaxson Dart. A standout quarterback known for his exciting playmaking ability and rising professional career, Jaxson Dart's autograph makes this a prized item for football fans and collectors alike.
Whether displayed in your home, office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection, this signed football is sure to be a conversation starter and a cherished keepsake for years to come.
Value: $449
Don't miss your chance to take home this special autographed collectible from one of football's emerging stars! 🏆🏈✍️
Starting bid
Whether you're heading to the gym, the office, or out on your next adventure, this Nike Grab Bag is packed with premium apparel, accessories, and wellness products that combine style, comfort, and convenience.
This package includes:
With a total value of approximately $316, this versatile package offers something for everyone. From iconic Nike gear to wellness essentials, it's the perfect combination of performance, comfort, and everyday practicality.
Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection! 🏃♂️💪🎁
Starting bid
Perfect for dancers, performers, or anyone who loves stylish accessories, this package combines a cozy favorite with a generous shopping opportunity.
This package includes:
Whether you're preparing for classes, competitions, or simply updating your dance wardrobe, this package offers both practicality and style.
Total Value: $200+
Bid now for your chance to take home this wonderful package featuring a Minky bag and a $200 shopping experience at Five Dancewear! 🩰👜✨
Starting bid
Get ready to hit the road with this fun and practical Road Trip Essentials Package! Packed with travel accessories, snacks, and entertainment, this bundle is perfect for your next family vacation, weekend getaway, or outdoor adventure.
This package includes:
$150 Value - From keeping your vehicle organized and road-ready to providing entertainment and refreshments along the way, this package has everything you need for a smoother, more enjoyable journey.
Whether you're planning a cross-country adventure or a quick weekend escape, this package is sure to make the trip more convenient and fun. Start your bidding and get ready for the open road! 🚙✨🗺️🍿🥤
Starting bid
Protect your valuables with confidence with this premium ProSteel by Browning Safe, built to provide exceptional security, durability, and fire protection. Whether safeguarding important documents, family heirlooms, jewelry, or other treasured possessions, this safe offers peace of mind for years to come.
Features include:
With its impressive fire rating, robust security features, and trusted Browning craftsmanship, this safe is an outstanding addition to any home.
Retail Value: $1,499
Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a high-quality safe that delivers both security and peace of mind. 🔐
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in unmatched comfort with this cozy Minky Couture Basket, featuring two luxurious adult-sized blankets from one of the most beloved names in comfort and home décor.
This package includes:
Known for their incredible softness, warmth, and quality craftsmanship, Minky Couture blankets are perfect for relaxing at home, movie nights, reading a good book, or adding a touch of luxury to any room.
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this basket is sure to become a favorite.
Total Value: $325
Don't miss your chance to bid on this cozy and luxurious package and experience the comfort that Minky Couture is famous for! 🛋️💖✨
Starting bid
Be prepared for wherever the road takes you with this practical basket of vehicle essentials. From keeping your car clean and fresh to handling unexpected roadside situations, this package is perfect for any driver.
This basket includes:
Whether you're a daily commuter, road-trip enthusiast, or new driver, this basket provides useful tools and accessories to help keep your vehicle clean, organized, and ready for the journey ahead.
Total Basket Value: $160
Starting bid
Bring the luxury of a spa retreat into your own home with this relaxing wellness package. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, relieving stress, or enjoying a little self-care whenever you need it.
This package includes:
Create your own personal wellness oasis with the soothing benefits of steam therapy and the comfort of plush spa towels. This package makes a wonderful gift or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Value Breakdown:
Total Value: Approximately $294
Starting bid
Stay hydrated, energized, and organized with this stylish and practical wellness package. Whether you're headed to the gym, running errands, or tackling a busy day, these essentials have you covered.
This package includes:
The perfect combination of convenience, hydration, and nutrition, this package is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, students, or anyone looking to support a healthy lifestyle.
Total Value: $205.99
Starting bid
Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with the Traeger Pro 575, a premium wood pellet grill that delivers incredible flavor, versatility, and convenience. Whether you're smoking ribs, grilling burgers, roasting vegetables, or baking desserts, this grill does it all with precision and ease.
Features include:
Known for its ease of use and legendary wood-fired flavor, the Traeger Pro 575 is perfect for backyard BBQ enthusiasts, weekend grill masters, and anyone who loves great food.
Bid now for your chance to bring home this outstanding grill and create unforgettable meals for family and friends! 🍔🥩🍗🔥
Starting bid
Whether you're an experienced gardener or just beginning to create your dream outdoor space, this package provides the tools and professional support to help your landscape thrive.
This package includes:
Perfect for planting, maintaining flower beds, tackling landscaping projects, or enhancing your outdoor living space, this package combines practical gardening essentials with a generous gift certificate toward professional services. $575 Value
Starting bid
Show your Utah pride and elevate your next tailgate, backyard barbecue, or game-day gathering with this one-of-a-kind custom Utah Utes cornhole board set. Handcrafted with attention to detail and featuring bold Utah Utes-inspired graphics, these regulation-style boards are built for both serious competition and lasting enjoyment.
Perfect for alumni, die-hard fans, and families who love to entertain, this set brings the spirit of Utah football and campus tradition to every event. Whether you’re hosting friends before kickoff or enjoying a summer evening outdoors, these boards are sure to be a crowd favorite.
Package Includes:
Custom Utah Utes cornhole board set
Durable, high-quality construction
Eye-catching Utah Utes-themed design
Endless hours of fun for tailgates, parties, and family gatherings
Valued at $300
Take home a unique piece of Utes fandom while supporting a great cause. Go Utes! ❤️🏈🌽
Starting bid
Bring Cougar spirit to every tailgate, backyard gathering, and family game night with this custom BYU Cougars cornhole board set. Featuring a striking BYU-inspired design and quality craftsmanship, these regulation-style boards are built for fun, friendly competition, and years of enjoyment.
Whether you’re cheering on the Cougars with fellow fans, hosting a neighborhood barbecue, or looking for the perfect addition to your game-day setup, this unique set is sure to be a favorite. It’s a great way to showcase your BYU pride while creating memories with family and friends.
Package Includes:
Custom BYU Cougars cornhole board set
Durable, high-quality construction
Bold BYU-themed graphics
Perfect for tailgates, parties, reunions, and outdoor events
Valued at $300
Don’t miss the chance to own this one-of-a-kind set and support a worthy cause. Go Cougars! 💙🏈🌽
Starting bid
Create a one-of-a-kind cornhole board set that’s uniquely yours! Our custom design service transforms your favorite image, logo, artwork, family photo, sports team, business branding, or special design into a professionally crafted cornhole board set.
Whether you’re celebrating a wedding, birthday, graduation, anniversary, family reunion, or looking for the perfect gift, a personalized cornhole set is a fun and memorable addition to any event.
What’s Included:
One custom-made cornhole board set (2 boards)
Personalized design featuring your submitted image or artwork
High-quality craftsmanship and durable finish
Digital design proof for approval before production
Perfect For:
Weddings
Family reunions
Graduation parties
Birthday celebrations
Tailgating
Corporate events
Fundraisers
Holiday gifts
Backyard games
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday carry setup with this exclusive Tier 1 XL Gear Package. Packed with premium apparel, accessories, and a custom holster certificate, this bundle is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and functional gear.
This package includes:
Featuring coordinated apparel and practical accessories, this package offers both style and utility in one impressive bundle.
Total Value: $440
Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection of Tier 1 gear and custom-crafted essentials!
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday carry setup with this exclusive Tier 1 L Gear Package. Packed with premium apparel, accessories, and a custom holster certificate, this bundle is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and functional gear.
This package includes:
Featuring coordinated apparel and practical accessories, this package offers both style and utility in one impressive bundle.
Total Value: $440
Don't miss your chance to bid on this outstanding collection of Tier 1 gear and custom-crafted essentials!
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness journey with this exciting package designed to support hydration, performance, and movement. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, wellness seekers, or anyone looking to try a new workout experience!
This package includes:
Stay hydrated with your HydroJug, support your training goals with creatine gummies, and put your grip socks to good use during an invigorating Lagree workout. Whether you're new to Lagree fitness or already a fan, this package offers a great opportunity to invest in your health and wellness.
A perfect combination of fitness essentials and studio classes to help you feel your best!
Value: Fitness, wellness, and fun all in one package!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!