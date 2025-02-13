Farpoint Convention 2026

903 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

3-Day Weekend - Adult
$90

Your ticket gives you access to all 200 hours of convention programs and activities from Friday 1/30/2026 through Sunday 2/1/2026. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below. Prices will be higher at the door.

3-Day Weekend - Teen 13-17
$65

3-Day Weekend - Child 6-12
$30

3-Day Weekend - Child 0-5 (FREE WITH ADULT)
Free

Add On Opening Ceremony Food Bar
$42

Join us for a buffet during the Opening Ceremony Cocktail Hour. The buffet will include water, coffee and tea. A cash bar is also available.

Add on Celebrity Signature - Reduced Price
$30

AVAILABLE ONLY WITH PRE-REGISTRATION! You can add on up to 2 Celebrity Signatures at a special reduced price. Signatures will still be available for full price purchase at each guest's table during the convention. Purchase is good for any celebrity guest, including redeeming 2 advance signatures at the same guest's table.

Friday Only - Adult/Teen/Child 6-12
$30

CELEBRITY GUESTS ARE NOT SCHEDULED TO SIGN FRIDAY. Your ticket gives you access to all convention programs and activities on Friday 1/30/2026. You can add on option to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies. Prices will be higher at the door.

Friday Only - Child 0-5 (FREE WITH ADULT)
Free

Saturday Only - Adult
$75

Your ticket gives you access to all convention programs and activities on Saturday 1/31/2026, including the Masquerade Cosplay Contest and 10-Forward Dance Party. You can add on advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price. Prices will be higher at the door.

Saturday Only - Teen 13-17
$55

Saturday Only - Child 6-12
$20

Saturday Only - Child 0-5 (FREE WITH ADULT)
Free

Saturday After 6 PM ALL AGES
$25

Your ticket gives you access to the Masquerade Cosplay Contest and 10-Forward Dance Party on Saturday 1/31/2026. Prices will be higher at the door.

Sunday Only - Adult
$55

Your ticket gives you access to all convention programs and activities on Sunday 2/1/2026. You can add on advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price. Prices will be higher at the door.

Sunday Only - Teen 13-17
$40

Sunday Only - Child 6-12
$20

Sunday Only - Child 0-5 (FREE WITH ADULT)
Free

Add a donation for Farpoint Foundation

$

