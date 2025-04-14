Farpoint Convention 2026 Exhibitors

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About this event
Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. The first table comes with TWO convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.
Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. The second table comes with ONE additional convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.
Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. Each additional table comes with ONE additional convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.
Join us for a buffet during the Opening Ceremony Cocktail Hour. The buffet will include water, coffee and tea. A cash bar is also available.
AVAILABLE ONLY WITH PRE-REGISTRATION! You can add on up to 2 Celebrity Signatures at a special reduced price. Signatures will still be available for full price purchase at each guest's table during the convention. Purchase is good for any celebrity guest, including redeeming 2 advance signatures at the same guest's table.
Additional badge(s) allowing access to Farpoint Convention as an Exhibitor. Maximum of 2 discounted badges. More than 2 can be purchased at the regular price. You can add on option to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies. Prices will be higher at the door.
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