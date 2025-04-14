Farpoint Convention 2026 Exhibitors

Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. The first table comes with TWO convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.