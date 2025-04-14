Farpoint Foundation

Hosted by

Farpoint Foundation

About this event

Farpoint Convention 2026 Exhibitors

903 Dulaney Valley Rd

Towson, MD 21204, USA

First Table
$215

Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. The first table comes with TWO convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.

Second Table
$190

Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. The second table comes with ONE additional convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.

Additional Tables Above Second
$180

Tables are approximately 6 feet in length with the surrounding space being 6ft to 8ft square depending upon location. Each additional table comes with ONE additional convention Exhibitor membership badges. Electricity is available with all tables. You should bring extension cords and other supplies to connect to the available outlets and secure the connections safely to avoid tripping hazards. You can add on options to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies and advance purchase of up to 2 celebrity signatures at a discounted price by selecting them below.

Add On Opening Ceremony Food Bar
$42

Join us for a buffet during the Opening Ceremony Cocktail Hour. The buffet will include water, coffee and tea. A cash bar is also available.

Add on Celebrity Signature - Reduced Price
$30

AVAILABLE ONLY WITH PRE-REGISTRATION! You can add on up to 2 Celebrity Signatures at a special reduced price. Signatures will still be available for full price purchase at each guest's table during the convention. Purchase is good for any celebrity guest, including redeeming 2 advance signatures at the same guest's table.

Additional Dealer/Exhibitor Badge
$45

Additional badge(s) allowing access to Farpoint Convention as an Exhibitor. Maximum of 2 discounted badges. More than 2 can be purchased at the regular price. You can add on option to eat during the Friday evening Opening Ceremonies. Prices will be higher at the door.

Add a donation for Farpoint Foundation

$

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