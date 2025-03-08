Timelines Community Inc / The Farwell Project

Timelines Community Inc / The Farwell Project

About the memberships

Farwell Project Sustainer

Farwell's Sustainer: Audience
$3

Renews monthly

The audience makes the show happen! Become a part of the Farwell's community with a monthly donation to keep the lights on, the stove hot, and the events coming.
Farwell's Sustainer: Student
$7

Renews monthly

Learn with us! Help us bring history to life and bring fun and interesting events to Western Waldo County. Sustainers at this level and above will receive a 10% discount on store purchases.
Farwell's Sustainer: Historian
$12

Renews monthly

Help us write a new chapter of community engagement in Thorndike with a monthly gift! "Historians" will receive early invitations to events and other perks mentioned above.
Farwell's Sustainer: Storyteller
$25

Renews monthly

Bring new stories to our community from near and far, and help us with our ongoing historical restoration! "Storytellers" get one free rental of the Lumber Barn each year to host their own private event, as well as other perks mentioned above.
Farwell's Sustainer: Local Legend
$50

Renews monthly

Make Farwell's history as a Local Legend! Receive free admission to events, as well as other perks mentioned above.

