Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Farwest 2025 Investigators & Advisors Training

12300 Las Vegas Blvd S

Henderson, NV 89044, USA

Investigator: Pre Approval Required
$60

Thank you for your interest in attending the Farwest Region Investigator Training. The registration fee covers lunch, training materials, and associated costs for facilitation. Please complete the form below to register.

Advisors: Pre Approval Required
$60

Thank you for your interest in serving as a Chapter Advisor. The registration fee for this training covers lunch, training materials, and associated costs for facilitation. Please complete the form below to register.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!