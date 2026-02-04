Fascinators & Friendship: A FITNP2, INC Tea Affair

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About this event
Reserved Seating + Swag Bag
Enjoy an upgraded experience with priority reserved seating and an exclusive VIP swag bag filled with special treats. This ticket includes tea, scones, fruit, and tea sandwiches.
Enjoy full access to our elegant tea affair, including a curated tea service, scones, fruit, and tea sandwiches. This ticket provides seating in our general admission area and the full experience of an afternoon filled with connection, celebration, and community.
Must be between ages 10–17 to receive this ticket price.
This youth ticket includes tea, scones, fruit, and tea sandwiches. A perfect way for young guests to enjoy the full tea‑party experience and join in the celebration.
Table Host (Seats 8 Guests)
Become a Table Host and elevate your entire tea‑party experience. Your table seats up to 8 guests, and you can invite your circle to purchase their tickets directly through you to fill your table. As a Table Host, you’ll receive a special host gift, be highlighted during the event, and have the freedom to decorate your table in your own unique style. You also get to choose who sits with you. This ticket includes all general admission benefits, including tea, scones, fruit, and tea sandwiches.
Includes one table, 1 chair, event admission for one, and access to 80+ guests. Vendors may sell products, promote services, and distribute marketing materials. Setup begins two hours before the event. Space is limited.
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