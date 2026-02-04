Fascinators & Friendship: A FITNP2, INC Tea Affair

Table Host (Seats 8 Guests)

Become a Table Host and elevate your entire tea‑party experience. Your table seats up to 8 guests, and you can invite your circle to purchase their tickets directly through you to fill your table. As a Table Host, you’ll receive a special host gift, be highlighted during the event, and have the freedom to decorate your table in your own unique style. You also get to choose who sits with you. This ticket includes all general admission benefits, including tea, scones, fruit, and tea sandwiches.