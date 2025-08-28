eventClosed

FASD Communities' Silent Auction Platteville Community

7692 Bunker Ridge Rd, Platteville, WI 53818, USA

Platteville Golf Course 4 Players 18 Holes item
Platteville Golf Course 4 Players 18 Holes
$125

The Platteville Golf & Country Club is an 18- hole golf course laid out in the rolling hillsides of beautiful Southwestern Wisconsin. Meticulous grounds keeping and lush fairways greet the golfer looking for an exceptional golfing experience. Golf for four people and a cart included.


Valued a $240.

One night stay at Country Inn & Suites
$85

One night stay at the Country Inn and Suites in a whirlpool suite room. Includes breakfast, pool and spa Sun thru Thurs only- blackout dates may apply book early valid thru 10/1/26.


Valued at $169.

One night stay at Holiday Inn Express & Suites
$100

Gift certificate for a one-night stay in Platteville and $20 Vesperman gift card


Valued at $300.

Holiday One Night
$100

One night stay at the local Holiday Inn with a four pack of local Platteville Root Beer

Valued at $200

One night stay at Sleep Inn in Lancaster, WI
$100

Valued at $180

Driftless Market Gift Basket
$50

Handmade put together Driftless Market Basket with Driftless Market $20 Gift Card from our local neighbors, Doreen and Dorothy.


Valued at $100

Dunkin Donuts Swag and Eats
$30

Children's basket which includes six tokens for ice cream, floating donut key chain, doggie treat, straw topper and insulated cup 24 oz bag of Arabica coffee,


Valued at $40

A&W Root Beer Collective Glass Mugs
$25

A&W Root Beer Collective Glass Mugs 2 20 OZ Glass A&W Root beer Mugs and $25 gift certificate Basket.


Valued at $50

Spurgeon Vineyards Winery
$20

Spurgeon Vineyards I Winery, three "Standard red" wine glasses with a small wine funnel and a four coaster Animal print serving tray a $25 Spurgeon gift card.


Valued at $100

TH Media gift basket
$150

A collection of 9 captivating books from TH Media includes: Door county, A thousand words, Time out, The 70s volume book 1 1970-74, The 70s book 2 1975-79, Way book when, Golden girls, Behold My shirt and Ive got 4 teenagers. Also Including a S'mores blanket and a $25 gift card from Starbucks. A great combination for a cozy day


Valued at $325

Dupaco Swag
$35

Dupaco swag, includes heavy-duty Lands' End tote bag, three Cuzzi's, water cup, magnets and a nice blanket 50x60 inches. with a $50 Walmart gift card


Valued at $75.

Clear Glass Art Star
$75

Beautiful Clear Glass Star, 8 Inches point to point handmade also with Amazon $100 gift card


Valued at $150.

Homemade Organic Soap bars (4 pack)
$30

Four pack Agnature soap bars. Organic milk soap bars, created in our farmhouse kitchen with fresh grown ingredients. Also, with our handmade glass rainbow soap dish


Package Valued at $75

J&N Stone Gift Basket
$60

J&N stone and Rural Excavating, gift basket with a trucker hat, XL hoodie, large logo T-shirt and also with a $100 Lowe's Gift card in the front pocket.


Valued at $125

Erschen's florist & Hidden Quilts
$25

$20 ERSCHEN'S FLORIST & $35 HIDDEN OUILTS Gift Certificate, From right here in our local Platteville town.


Valued at $55

TRICOR INC. INSURANCE
$25

TRICOR cooler with waterproof Blanket and our local Platteville root beer with shaking water bottle.


Valued at $60

$50 Dominos Gift Certificate
$25

Enjoy Domino's delights.


Value $50

Mystery Gift Basket #1
$50

A mystery gift basket decorated by our residents for various eateries around Platteville.


Valued at $110

Mystery Gift Basket #2
$50

A mystery gift basket decorated by our residents for various eateries around Platteville.


Valued at $110

Main Street Eats and custom cutting board
$30

Custom cutting Board from Hewitts Handcraft Haven, $25 Grift Certificate from Steve's Pizza and 7 Hills North Glass with $15 gift certificate and stickers. Valued at $75

Hartig Drug Gift Basket
$50

Hartig Gift Gourmet Treat Basket: includes carmel corn, homemade bread baking mix, cheese, root beer, two bags of chocolate gremlins, 3 bags of fudge and $25 gift card for Hartig drugs


valued at $100.

