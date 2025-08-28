FASD Communities' Silent Auction Platteville Community

auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Platteville Golf & Country Club is an 18- hole golf course laid out in the rolling hillsides of beautiful Southwestern Wisconsin. Meticulous grounds keeping and lush fairways greet the golfer looking for an exceptional golfing experience. Golf for four people and a cart included.
Valued a $240.
One night stay at the Country Inn and Suites in a whirlpool suite room. Includes breakfast, pool and spa Sun thru Thurs only- blackout dates may apply book early valid thru 10/1/26.
Valued at $169.
Gift certificate for a one-night stay in Platteville and $20 Vesperman gift card
Valued at $300.
One night stay at the local Holiday Inn with a four pack of local Platteville Root Beer
Valued at $200
Valued at $180
Handmade put together Driftless Market Basket with Driftless Market $20 Gift Card from our local neighbors, Doreen and Dorothy.
Valued at $100
Children's basket which includes six tokens for ice cream, floating donut key chain, doggie treat, straw topper and insulated cup 24 oz bag of Arabica coffee,
Valued at $40
A&W Root Beer Collective Glass Mugs 2 20 OZ Glass A&W Root beer Mugs and $25 gift certificate Basket.
Valued at $50
Spurgeon Vineyards I Winery, three "Standard red" wine glasses with a small wine funnel and a four coaster Animal print serving tray a $25 Spurgeon gift card.
Valued at $100
A collection of 9 captivating books from TH Media includes: Door county, A thousand words, Time out, The 70s volume book 1 1970-74, The 70s book 2 1975-79, Way book when, Golden girls, Behold My shirt and Ive got 4 teenagers. Also Including a S'mores blanket and a $25 gift card from Starbucks. A great combination for a cozy day
Valued at $325
Dupaco swag, includes heavy-duty Lands' End tote bag, three Cuzzi's, water cup, magnets and a nice blanket 50x60 inches. with a $50 Walmart gift card
Valued at $75.
Beautiful Clear Glass Star, 8 Inches point to point handmade also with Amazon $100 gift card
Valued at $150.
Four pack Agnature soap bars. Organic milk soap bars, created in our farmhouse kitchen with fresh grown ingredients. Also, with our handmade glass rainbow soap dish
Package Valued at $75
J&N stone and Rural Excavating, gift basket with a trucker hat, XL hoodie, large logo T-shirt and also with a $100 Lowe's Gift card in the front pocket.
Valued at $125
$20 ERSCHEN'S FLORIST & $35 HIDDEN OUILTS Gift Certificate, From right here in our local Platteville town.
Valued at $55
TRICOR cooler with waterproof Blanket and our local Platteville root beer with shaking water bottle.
Valued at $60
Enjoy Domino's delights.
Value $50
A mystery gift basket decorated by our residents for various eateries around Platteville.
Valued at $110
Custom cutting Board from Hewitts Handcraft Haven, $25 Grift Certificate from Steve's Pizza and 7 Hills North Glass with $15 gift certificate and stickers. Valued at $75
Hartig Gift Gourmet Treat Basket: includes carmel corn, homemade bread baking mix, cheese, root beer, two bags of chocolate gremlins, 3 bags of fudge and $25 gift card for Hartig drugs
valued at $100.
