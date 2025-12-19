Fashion & Talent Showcase: Non-Profits Compete!

To participate in this competition, non-profits must register on this site and display fashion and talent that allows people to understand its mission in a 5-15-minute presentation (will receive a penalty for going over the time limit). For further details, send an email with your non-profit mission statement and proof of non-profit status to [email protected].





They will be judged on the following:

1. All-Inclusive Fashion and Talent Theme (MUST depict your nonprofit’s mission statement)

2. Clear Messaging (To all generations - youth and adults)

3. Creativity

4. Audience Participation and Engagement (In a controlled manner)

5. Target Audience Mentioned

6. Inclusivity of Target Audience (Youth, adults, individuals with special needs, etc.)