Fashion & Talent Showcase: Non-Profits Compete!

244 President St

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Entry (Ages 6-17)
$5
Entry (Ages 18 & Up)
$10
Non-Profit Competition Registration
$25

To participate in this competition, non-profits must register on this site and display fashion and talent that allows people to understand its mission in a 5-15-minute presentation (will receive a penalty for going over the time limit). For further details, send an email with your non-profit mission statement and proof of non-profit status to [email protected].


They will be judged on the following:

1. All-Inclusive Fashion and Talent Theme (MUST depict your nonprofit’s mission statement)

2. Clear Messaging (To all generations - youth and adults)

3. Creativity

4. Audience Participation and Engagement (In a controlled manner)

5. Target Audience Mentioned

6. Inclusivity of Target Audience (Youth, adults, individuals with special needs, etc.)

Vendor (Information Only)
Pay what you can
Retail Vendor (Ages 17 & Under)
$25
Retail Vendor (Ages 18 & Up)
$50
Sponsor
$25
Sponsor
$50
Sponsor
$100
Sponsor
$1,000
