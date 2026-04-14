Fashion Camp

July 13-17





9AM - 1PM





Students will learn how to make a mood board and sketch using a croquis just like a fashion designer. We will be inspired by ideas of nature, animals, and the past.





We will apply some basic hand sewing skills, weaving, and applique techniques to tote bags and garments making our creations come to life. Lastly, we will strike a pose in our new creations! Ages 10 and up.





Joyce Bamman, MFA, spent 6 years working in apparel design and product placement. She now teaches costume technology and design at Troy University.





All materials provided. Please bring a packed lunch.