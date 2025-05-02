Fashion Dinner with ANDRE TAN (New York)

🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price per person.
If you purchase a single ticket, you will be randomly seated at a table.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission
$150
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price per person. If you purchase a single ticket, you will be randomly seated at a table.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
UPGRADE from General Admission to VIP Admission
$70
🎟️ Upgrade Includes:
This is NOT a separate entry ticket. It is an upgrade for guests who have already purchased a General Admission ticket.
With this upgrade, you gain access to the VIP seating area and a full dinner experience, which includes: Starters, Main Course, A glass of Prosecco.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price per person.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V3)
$360
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 4 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V4)
$360
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 4 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V5)
$360
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 4 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V6)
$180
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 2 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V7)
$180
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 2 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Table V8)
$180
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 2 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
General Admission (Booth 2)
$450
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with a standard seat, marked in yellow on the venue map.
Dinner is not included with this ticket.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 5 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Table S2)
$900
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 6 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Table S5)
$1,200
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 8 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Booth 3)
$750
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 5 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Booth 5)
$750
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 5 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Table M7)
$1,200
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 8 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Table M3)
$600
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 4 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
VIP Admission (Table M8)
$600
groupTicketCaption
🎟️ Ticket Includes:
Grants entry to the event with premium seats, marked in blue on the venue map. Dinner includes appetizers and main course.
• Cash bar and à la carte menu available.
• Price for a table of 4 guests.
Details and reservations: (224) 298-8889
