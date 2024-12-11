Fashion Fusion 2024 Post Sale

$500 Value. DIY Recruitment Tool Kit for Small Businesses: A comprehensive package for a small business or nonprofit who could use some assistance with hiring, including all of the following (for one open job): -A customized job description (or audit of an existing description) -Market-based pay scale recommendations -Targeted sourcing and job posting strategy and advertising budget suggestions -Interview question templates and scorecards for two rounds of interviews -Assessment tool recommendations and reference check templates -Two consultation calls to ensure you're set up for success.

