Fashion Fusion 2024 Post Sale

Item #71 - 5 Free Bowls @ Nautical Bowls Oro Valley
$40
$75 Value. 5x coupons for a free bowl at Nautical Bowls. Only redeemable at Oro Valley location.
Item #1 - Red Light Therapy Session #1
$40
$140 Value. Two Red Light Therapy Sessions with Healthy Naturally You. Session Pack #1
Item #7 - Fine Art by Elsa Jacklitch
$120
$300 Value. Tucson Desert Landscape Photography Fine Art by Elsa Jacklitch. Donated by Don Soss from Soss & Associates.
Item #9 - Photography - As You Are Session
$400
$1200 Value. As You Are Session by Kimberly Witort Photographer. Kimberlywitort.com
Item #11 - 1 Free Private Lesson at Swan Pilates
$25
$90 Value. Donated by Susan Swan - 1 Free Private Lesson at Swan Pilates.
Item #12 - $100 Gift Certificate at Align Self Care
$35
$100 Value. Donated by Hilary Bass. $100 Gift Certificate Toward Any Service at Align Self Care.
Item #17 - Dave & Buster's Goodie Bag
$50
$150 Value. Goodie bag: Pair of socks 100 yoga pose cards 2 face masks D&B sunglasses D&B LED light up 24oz cup D&B Pen & Pencil candy 2 $50 power cards.
Item #22 - Self Love Basket by True Me Inspire
$125
Value $340. - Private shopping party at True Me Inspire $150 - Free Mastercut $65 - Permanent Jewelry GC $75 - In Studio Makeup GC $50
Item #24 - Garage Door Maintenance Package #1
$80
$250 Value. Arizona Garage Door Technicians - Garage Door Maintenance Package #1. Donated by Miguel Brace.
Item #26 - Joyful Jobs DIY Recruitment Kit for Small Biz
$150
$500 Value. DIY Recruitment Tool Kit for Small Businesses: A comprehensive package for a small business or nonprofit who could use some assistance with hiring, including all of the following (for one open job): -A customized job description (or audit of an existing description) -Market-based pay scale recommendations -Targeted sourcing and job posting strategy and advertising budget suggestions -Interview question templates and scorecards for two rounds of interviews -Assessment tool recommendations and reference check templates -Two consultation calls to ensure you're set up for success.
Item #28 - 2 Personal Training Sessions and Free T-Shirt
$50
$155 Value. 2 Personal Training Sessions and Free T-Shirt at The Gym of Tucson. Donated by Angelica Moore.
Item #32 - $100 Gift Certificate to The Fern Grove Spa
$25
$100 Value. Donated by Celia Webb with Always Faithful Home Inspections. Bath and body plus spa gift certificate.
Item #38 - Motivational & Transformative Session - Theresa C
$200
$575 Value. Motivational and Transformative Session with the Affirmation Babe, Theresa Cesare plus 1 Wellness Journal. By Heart 2 Talk Podcast | Affirmation Babe.
Item #41 - Echoes of Stillness @ Jane Hamilton Fine Art
$500
$2000 Value. Echoes of Stillness: Acrylic on Canvas, 57 x 57 inches - donated by Jane Hamilton Fine Art.
Item #44 - Weed Prevention Certificate #2
$75
$225 Value. Weed Prevention Certificate #2 by Yard Smart Landscape with Saul Garate.
$140 Value. Gift certificate for initial consultation and evaluation and hands on stretch therapy session with MueveFlex. Includes a bottle of wine. Donated by Jesus Bernal.
Item #55 - Lasala Spa Services Gift Bag
$150
$476 Value - Lasala Spa Services Gift Bag. Gift Basket Includes: 3 Signature Anti-Aging Facials, Patchology Rose Hand Mask, Cactus Lip Balm, Sorella Apricot/Mango CLeaning Milk, Exotic Blossom Hand Cream, Smooth & Bright Body Set, Ready Set Kiss Makeup Kit.
Item #64-68 - AHA CPR and First Aid Class
$20
$80 Value. AHA CPR and First Aid Class by R.E.D. Training Solutions. Winning bidder can schedule into a class. Donated by Jeremiah Thomas with R.E.D. Training Solutions.
Item # 70 - Group of 6 - AHA CPR and First Aid Class
$100
$480 Value. AHA CPR and First Aid Class by R.E.D. Training Solutions. Winning bidder can schedule a group class. Donated by Jeremiah Thomas with R.E.D. Training Solutions.
