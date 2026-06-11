Dubuque Pride INC

Hosted by

Dubuque Pride INC

About this event

Fashion Has No Gender: Upcycling & Style Rework Lab

245 W 1st St

Dubuque, IA 52001, USA

Single Admission
$50

Your ticket includes all workshop materials and instruction, plus a DIY sewing kit to take home so you can keep creating long after the event. You'll also leave with a one-of-a-kind couture garment reimagined and made by you.


A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Dubuque Pride to support programs that connect and empower our local LGBTQIA+ community.

Pay What You Can Admission
Pay what you can

Pay What You Can: Choose an amount that feels accessible to you—this option helps ensure everyone can participate, regardless of financial circumstances.


Your ticket includes all workshop materials and instruction, plus a DIY sewing kit to take home so you can keep creating long after the event. You'll also leave with a one-of-a-kind couture garment reimagined and made by you.

Add a donation for Dubuque Pride INC

$

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