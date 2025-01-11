Fashion Heals All Fundraiser Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
The Art of building confidence, spreading awareness, providing a platform and outlet for people! Show casting designers from all over the USA and Models from up and down the east coast!
The Children Show! The Art of building confidence, spreading awareness, providing a platform and outlet for youth! Show casting designers from all over the USA and Models from up and down the east coast! Showing Children all things are possible!
Meal inculded
12 years old and younger
Non-Food vendors
Logo placement on a Banner, Tshirt and Promotional items in Swag bag
1 VIP Tickets 1 show -Website Promotion -Logo on Event Tshirts -VIP Swag Bag Promotional Materials- 1 Ticket to the Sneakerball -Social Media Promotion - Promotion -Backdrop Promotion -Program Ad: QR Code
2 VIP Tickets 1show or 1 Ticket Per Show -Website Promotion -Early VIP Access -VIP Swag Bag Promotional Materials- 1 Ticket to Cocktail Hour
2 VIP Tickets 1show or 1 Ticket Per Show -Website Promotion -Early VIP Access -VIP Swag Bag Promotional Materials- 2 Ticket to the Sneakerball -Social Media Promotion -Website Promotion
4 VIP Tickets 1show or 2 Ticket Per Show -Website Promotion -Early VIP Access -VIP Swag Bag Promotional Materials- 2 Ticket to the Sneakerball -Social Media Promotion -Website Promotion -Venue Signage Promotion
