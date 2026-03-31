Spring Fashion Show

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About this event
Enjoy the fashion show, shopping with vendors and Sweet and Salty Dessert Bar.
Note: Service charge is at your discretion. You may choose "other" to change amount or leave blank.
Tickets purchased on day of event
Enjoy the fashion show, shopping with vendors and Sweet and Salty Dessert Bar.
Note: Service charge is at your discretion. You may choose "other" to change amount or leave blank.
$
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