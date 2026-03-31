Crawfordsville Masonic Temple Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Crawfordsville Masonic Temple Foundation Inc

About this event

Spring Fashion Show

S Washington St

Crawfordsville, IN 47933, USA

Early Bird Admission
$25

Enjoy the fashion show, shopping with vendors and Sweet and Salty Dessert Bar.

Note: Service charge is at your discretion. You may choose "other" to change amount or leave blank.

At door
$30

Tickets purchased on day of event

Enjoy the fashion show, shopping with vendors and Sweet and Salty Dessert Bar.

Note: Service charge is at your discretion. You may choose "other" to change amount or leave blank.

Add a donation for Crawfordsville Masonic Temple Foundation Inc

$

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