Sales closed

Fashion Show Silent Auction

Pick-up location

321 Burgundy St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA

Black and Blue Seersucker two-piece item
Black and Blue Seersucker two-piece item
Black and Blue Seersucker two-piece item
Black and Blue Seersucker two-piece
$75

Starting bid

Magnificent hand-beaded dress made from two tones of seersucker fabric donated by Promenade. This two piece consisting of a tied top and floor-length skirt is sure to turn heads

Designer: Mag Chapman

Chef Coat item
Chef Coat item
Chef Coat item
Chef Coat
$75

Starting bid

Chef's Coat and matching pants, designed for muse Isaac Toups

Shirt, Jacket, Shorts item
Shirt, Jacket, Shorts item
Shirt, Jacket, Shorts item
Shirt, Jacket, Shorts
$75

Starting bid

Adorable set: a white seersucker jacket with ruffled sleeves and an homage to Freida Kahlo, rosy shorts, and a sacred heart shell top

Designer: Kalib Atelier

Upcycled Wedding Dress Turned Seersucker Jumpsuit item
Upcycled Wedding Dress Turned Seersucker Jumpsuit item
Upcycled Wedding Dress Turned Seersucker Jumpsuit item
Upcycled Wedding Dress Turned Seersucker Jumpsuit
$75

Starting bid

Incredible upcycled wedding dress, courtesy of Wedding Belles' samples upcycled to be a seersucker jumpsuit inspired by muse Robin Barnes

Designer: Christina Solis

Groovy Mod Suit item
Groovy Mod Suit item
Groovy Mod Suit
$75

Starting bid

A groovy mod suit with overcoat, pants, and shirt with a ruffled ascot

Designer: Jeff Styles

Haspel Suit item
Haspel Suit item
Haspel Suit
$300

Starting bid

A brand new, authentic Haspel suit donated from Sucker for the Cause

Dress and Dog Dress item
Dress and Dog Dress item
Dress and Dog Dress
$75

Starting bid

Cece "Honey Tangerine Productions" dog shirt (made for a large dog, about the size of a Dalmatian)

Vintage Russian Mink Stroller item
Vintage Russian Mink Stroller item
Vintage Russian Mink Stroller item
Vintage Russian Mink Stroller
$350

Starting bid

This gorgeous piece comes from the estate of a beloved ricRACK employee's family member. The coat was valued by Koslow's at $3,499 in 1992 and is in perfect condition. The care taken for this vintage 70s/80s piece is absolutely clear. Soft, luscious, elegant... an absolutely one-of-a-kind piece.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!