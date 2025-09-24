Fashion Show Silent Auction

Starting bid
Magnificent hand-beaded dress made from two tones of seersucker fabric donated by Promenade. This two piece consisting of a tied top and floor-length skirt is sure to turn heads
Designer: Mag Chapman
Chef's Coat and matching pants, designed for muse Isaac Toups
Adorable set: a white seersucker jacket with ruffled sleeves and an homage to Freida Kahlo, rosy shorts, and a sacred heart shell top
Designer: Kalib Atelier
Incredible upcycled wedding dress, courtesy of Wedding Belles' samples upcycled to be a seersucker jumpsuit inspired by muse Robin Barnes
Designer: Christina Solis
A groovy mod suit with overcoat, pants, and shirt with a ruffled ascot
Designer: Jeff Styles
A brand new, authentic Haspel suit donated from Sucker for the Cause
Cece "Honey Tangerine Productions" dog shirt (made for a large dog, about the size of a Dalmatian)
This gorgeous piece comes from the estate of a beloved ricRACK employee's family member. The coat was valued by Koslow's at $3,499 in 1992 and is in perfect condition. The care taken for this vintage 70s/80s piece is absolutely clear. Soft, luscious, elegant... an absolutely one-of-a-kind piece.
