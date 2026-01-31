FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

Offered by

FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

About the memberships

FAST Fins BRONZE Sponsorship

FAST Fins BRONZE Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

$250 - Support the Team and Get Noticed!

Our Bronze Sponsorship is perfect for businesses looking for affordable visibility and a way to show support for our swimmers. With this level, your business will receive:


  • Away Meet Placement: Your business will be featured in the meet details for one away meet, which are distributed to our team.
  • Team Email Callout: Your business will receive a shoutout in the team’s email, which links directly to your business, ensuring exposure to our entire swim family.
  • 300x250 Ad Placement: ad placement for the week leading up to the meet on the team website homepage


The Bronze Sponsorship is a wonderful way to support our team and gain exposure within our close-knit community!


As part of your BRONZE Sponsorship, you get to pick which meet you would like to be the featured sponsor of, pick your date to get started!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!