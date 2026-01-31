FAST Fins BRONZE Sponsorship

$250 - Support the Team and Get Noticed!

Our Bronze Sponsorship is perfect for businesses looking for affordable visibility and a way to show support for our swimmers. With this level, your business will receive:





Away Meet Placement : Your business will be featured in the meet details for one away meet, which are distributed to our team.

Team Email Callout : Your business will receive a shoutout in the team’s email, which links directly to your business, ensuring exposure to our entire swim family.

300x250 Ad Placement : ad placement for the week leading up to the meet on the team website homepage





The Bronze Sponsorship is a wonderful way to support our team and gain exposure within our close-knit community!





As part of your BRONZE Sponsorship, you get to pick which meet you would like to be the featured sponsor of, pick your date to get started!



