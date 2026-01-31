FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

Offered by

FOXCROFT AQUATIC SWIM TEAM INC

About the memberships

FAST Fins SILVER Sponsorship

FAST Fins SILVER Sponsorship
$400

No expiration

$400 - Make Waves with Silver Sponsorship!

The Silver Sponsorship is perfect for businesses that want to be closely connected with our meets and showcase their brand to a wide audience. This package includes:


  • Meet Sponsorship: You will be the dedicated sponsor for a specific meet, with your logo featured on the meet details page sent out to both competing teams, linking back to your business.
  • Meet Shoutout: During the meet, we’ll announce your business to all attendees, highlighting your support for our team.
  • Booth at Sponsored Meet: We invite you to set up a booth at the meet you’re sponsoring, giving you the chance to engage with participants and spectators directly.
    • This is optional. The sponsor will be responsible for setting up and running their booth at the meet you are sponsoring.
  • Website Ad Placement: A 300x250 banner ad on our website, displayed for 7 days (6 days before the meet and through the day of the meet), reaching both parents and swimmers.


The Silver Sponsorship is a great way to connect directly with our swimmers and their families while getting your business in front of a dedicated community!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!