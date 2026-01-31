FAST Fins SILVER Sponsorship

$400 - Make Waves with Silver Sponsorship!

The Silver Sponsorship is perfect for businesses that want to be closely connected with our meets and showcase their brand to a wide audience. This package includes:





Meet Sponsorship : You will be the dedicated sponsor for a specific meet, with your logo featured on the meet details page sent out to both competing teams, linking back to your business.

Meet Shoutout : During the meet, we’ll announce your business to all attendees, highlighting your support for our team.

Booth at Sponsored Meet : We invite you to set up a booth at the meet you’re sponsoring, giving you the chance to engage with participants and spectators directly.

This is optional. The sponsor will be responsible for setting up and running their booth at the meet you are sponsoring.

Website Ad Placement : A 300x250 banner ad on our website, displayed for 7 days (6 days before the meet and through the day of the meet), reaching both parents and swimmers.





The Silver Sponsorship is a great way to connect directly with our swimmers and their families while getting your business in front of a dedicated community!