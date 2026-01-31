FAST Fins SILVER Sponsorship

$400 - Make Waves with Silver Sponsorship!
The Silver Sponsorship is perfect for businesses that want to be closely connected with our meets and showcase their brand to a wide audience. This package includes:
- Meet Sponsorship: You will be the dedicated sponsor for a specific meet, with your logo featured on the meet details page sent out to both competing teams, linking back to your business.
- Meet Shoutout: During the meet, we’ll announce your business to all attendees, highlighting your support for our team.
- Booth at Sponsored Meet: We invite you to set up a booth at the meet you’re sponsoring, giving you the chance to engage with participants and spectators directly.
- This is optional. The sponsor will be responsible for setting up and running their booth at the meet you are sponsoring.
- Website Ad Placement: A 300x250 banner ad on our website, displayed for 7 days (6 days before the meet and through the day of the meet), reaching both parents and swimmers.
The Silver Sponsorship is a great way to connect directly with our swimmers and their families while getting your business in front of a dedicated community!