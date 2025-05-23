Fast-Pitch Softball Boosters Store

Offered by
The Game brand lightweight flex-fit hat. Purple base with 3D embroidered North
Creek logo in silver with green outline. JAGUARS embroidered on the back in
white.
-Sizes available: Medium Only
Size chart:
S – 6 7/8 – 7 1/8
M – 7 1/8 – 7 3/8
L – 7 3/8 – 7 5/8
XL – 7 5/8 - 8
The Game brand lightweight flex-fit hat. Purple base with 3D embroidered North
Creek logo in silver with green outline. JAGUARS embroidered on the back in
white.
-Sizes available: Medium Only
Size chart:
S – 6 7/8 – 7 1/8
M – 7 1/8 – 7 3/8
L – 7 3/8 – 7 5/8
XL – 7 5/8 - 8
Hall of Fame: $750 and up
All - Star: $500
Rookie: $300
Renewal: $250
Help support the expenses of the fastpitch softball team! You may also add an additional donation at the bottom of our available items.
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