Jaguar Booster Club

Offered by

Jaguar Booster Club

Fast-Pitch Softball Boosters Store

Jag Lanyard item
Jag Lanyard
$5
Jags Flex Hat - Purple FPSB item
Jags Flex Hat - Purple FPSB item
Jags Flex Hat - Purple FPSB
$30

The Game brand lightweight flex-fit hat. Purple base with 3D embroidered North

Creek logo in silver with green outline. JAGUARS embroidered on the back in

white.



-Sizes available: Medium Only



Size chart:

S – 6 7/8 – 7 1/8

M – 7 1/8 – 7 3/8

L – 7 3/8 – 7 5/8

XL – 7 5/8 - 8

Jags Flex Hat-Black FPSB item
Jags Flex Hat-Black FPSB
$30

The Game brand lightweight flex-fit hat. Purple base with 3D embroidered North

Creek logo in silver with green outline. JAGUARS embroidered on the back in

white.



-Sizes available: Medium Only



Size chart:

S – 6 7/8 – 7 1/8

M – 7 1/8 – 7 3/8

L – 7 3/8 – 7 5/8

XL – 7 5/8 - 8

Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Hall of Fame item
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Hall of Fame
$750

Hall of Fame: $750 and up

  • 4' x 8' Banner: placed in our premium location at all NCHS home games. Banner is displayed for 2-years.
  • Throw out first pitch on varsity home game
  • Advertising on our NCHS Softball Instagram & Facebook pages 6x
  • Sponsor of the Game post on social media (FB, Insta) 4x
  • Sponsor recognition over PA system each home game
  • Logo displayed at the end-of-year banquet
  • Logo displayed on team poster 
  • Logo displayed on NCHS Fastpitch Booster Website
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - All Star item
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - All Star
$500

All - Star: $500

  • 4' x 8' Banner: placed in our premium location at all NCHS home games. Banner is displayed for 1-year.
  • Advertising on our NCHS Softball Instagram & Facebook pages March-June 4x
  • Sponsor of the Game post on social media (FB, Insta) 2x
  • Sponsor recognition over the PA system at each home game.
  • Logo displayed during seasons on social media (FB, Insta) 2x
  • Logo displayed at the end-of-year banquet
  • Logo displayed on NCHS Fastpitch Booster Website
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Rookie item
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Rookie
$300

Rookie: $300

  • 4' x 8' Outdoor Banner: placed in our premium location at all NCHS home games. Banner is displayed for 1-year.
  • Logo displayed 1x during seasons on social media outlets
  • Logo displayed at the end-of-year banquet
  • Logo displayed on Fastpitch Booster Website
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Renewal item
Fast-Pitch Softball Sponsorship - Renewal
$250

Renewal: $250

  • Current sponsors who want to keep their banner in the outfield after their commitment period and renewal for 1 additional years
Booster Player Donation
$50

Help support the expenses of the fastpitch softball team! You may also add an additional donation at the bottom of our available items.

Add a donation for Jaguar Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!