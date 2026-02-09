Fat Babes of Phoenix Collective

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Fat Babes of Phoenix Collective

About this event

Fat Babes x Fat Yoga w/ Meli

Fat Babes HQ - Phoenix

85003

General Admission
$20

Note: the option to cover Zeffy fees in checkout is OPTIONAL. You can change it to $0 and it will not impact us negatively.

BIPOC Scholarship Spot
Free

We believe everyone should be able to join no matter their financial situation. These limited spots are available for community members who want to attend but may not have the means to purchase a ticket right now. No questions asked - just come, connect, and enjoy the event with us. 💖

Financial Aid Spot
$10

We believe everyone should be able to join no matter their financial situation. These lower price spots are available for community members who want to attend but may not have the means to purchase a full-price ticket right now. No questions asked - just come, connect, and enjoy the event with us. 💖

Add a donation for Fat Babes of Phoenix Collective

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