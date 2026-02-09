Fat Babes x Fat Yoga w/ Meli

About this event
85003
Note: the option to cover Zeffy fees in checkout is OPTIONAL. You can change it to $0 and it will not impact us negatively.
We believe everyone should be able to join no matter their financial situation. These limited spots are available for community members who want to attend but may not have the means to purchase a ticket right now. No questions asked - just come, connect, and enjoy the event with us. 💖
We believe everyone should be able to join no matter their financial situation. These lower price spots are available for community members who want to attend but may not have the means to purchase a full-price ticket right now. No questions asked - just come, connect, and enjoy the event with us. 💖
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!