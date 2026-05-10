Fat Babes of Phoenix Collective

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Fat Babes of Phoenix Collective

About this event

Fat Splash: Pride Edition

1121 N 2nd St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

VIP upgrade
$30

You must also have a GA ticket otherwise this will not be valid. Access to VIP‑only covered cabana area. Note: there are three steps leading up to the cabana area.

GA Pool Party Entry 💦🔥
$20

Enjoy full access to the pool and event space. Food and drinks will be available for purchase all night.

Pro-tip: Change Zeffy fee to $0

VIP BABE 💖✨💦
$50

Access to VIP‑only covered cabana area. Note: there are three steps leading up to the cabana area.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!