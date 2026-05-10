Fat Splash: Pride Edition

About this event
You must also have a GA ticket otherwise this will not be valid. Access to VIP‑only covered cabana area. Note: there are three steps leading up to the cabana area.
Enjoy full access to the pool and event space. Food and drinks will be available for purchase all night.
Pro-tip: Change Zeffy fee to $0
Access to VIP‑only covered cabana area. Note: there are three steps leading up to the cabana area.
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