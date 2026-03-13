Legend Springs Elementary PTO

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Legend Springs Elementary PTO

About this event

Father & Daughter An Evening In Paris Dance DOOR Tickets 25-26

21150 N Arrowhead Loop Rd

Glendale, AZ 85308, USA

An Evening in Paris Dance Couples Admission (Door Price)
$30
This ticket will admit one couple. If you plan to bring more than one special girl then please purchase additional guest tickets.
Additional Guest (Must purchase separate admission ticket)
$5
Have more than one special girl to bring to the dance? Great! First add the couples admission ticket and then purchase as many additional guest tickets as you need. *Additional guest tickets are not for individual purchase and must accompany a couples admission ticket.
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