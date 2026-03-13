Father & Daughter An Evening In Paris Dance DOOR Tickets 25-26

An Evening in Paris Dance Couples Admission (Door Price)
$30
This ticket will admit one couple. If you plan to bring more than one special girl then please purchase additional guest tickets.
This ticket will admit one couple. If you plan to bring more than one special girl then please purchase additional guest tickets.
Additional Guest (Must purchase separate admission ticket)
$5
Have more than one special girl to bring to the dance? Great! First add the couples admission ticket and then purchase as many additional guest tickets as you need.
*Additional guest tickets are not for individual purchase and must accompany a couples admission ticket.
Have more than one special girl to bring to the dance? Great! First add the couples admission ticket and then purchase as many additional guest tickets as you need.
*Additional guest tickets are not for individual purchase and must accompany a couples admission ticket.
Add a donation for Legend Springs Elementary PTO
$
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