Hosted by

St Rita Catholic Church

About this event

Celebrating the Priesthood of Jesus Christ: 20 Years of Service

35911 St Joe Rd

Dade City, FL 33525, USA

Main Event
$100

Doors open: 1:30pm

Mass: 2pm

3:15pm:Sponsor Table Sharing & Presentation

Silent Auction: 2pm-7pm

4:30pm: Dinner by Le Garden Bistro

6pm: Salsa & Merengue dance lessons by Father Carlos.


Dance Admission Only
$20

Doors will open at 7:30pm for dancing and celebration.


Whole table (10)
$1,000

This will be a whole table booking of 10 and will be reserved with your name on it.

Doors open: 1:30pm

Mass: 2pm

3:15pm:Sponsor Table Sharing & Presentation

Silent Auction: 2pm-7pm

4:30pm: Dinner by Le Garden Bistro

6pm: Salsa & Merengue dance lessons by Father Carlos.

Cocktail Pre-Order
$10

Pre-Order drink tickets!

At event price will be $12

Beer Pre-Order
$5

Pre-order beer tickets!

At event tickets will be $7

Add a donation for St Rita Catholic Church

$

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