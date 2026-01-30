Celebrating the Priesthood of Jesus Christ: 20 Years of Service

About this event
Doors open: 1:30pm
Mass: 2pm
3:15pm:Sponsor Table Sharing & Presentation
Silent Auction: 2pm-7pm
4:30pm: Dinner by Le Garden Bistro
6pm: Salsa & Merengue dance lessons by Father Carlos.
Doors will open at 7:30pm for dancing and celebration.
This will be a whole table booking of 10 and will be reserved with your name on it.
Doors open: 1:30pm
Mass: 2pm
3:15pm:Sponsor Table Sharing & Presentation
Silent Auction: 2pm-7pm
4:30pm: Dinner by Le Garden Bistro
6pm: Salsa & Merengue dance lessons by Father Carlos.
Pre-Order drink tickets!
At event price will be $12
Pre-order beer tickets!
At event tickets will be $7
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