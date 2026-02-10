FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE 2026

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About this event
Admittance for one adult male guest (Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, etc.) and one BMES daughter to the BMES Father–Daughter Dance on March 7, 2026.
Includes drinks and dessert.
Each additional BMES daughter requires an add-on ticket.
Please have your Zeffy QR code ready at check-in. The QR code will be sent as a link in your confirmation email.
Admittance for one additional BMES daughter attending with a paid Dad + Daughter ticket.
Must be purchased with a primary ticket.
$
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