Blacks Mill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Blacks Mill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE 2026

1860 Dawson Forest Rd E

Dawsonville, GA 30534, USA

General Admission: 1 adult male & 1 BMES daughter
$10

Admittance for one adult male guest (Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, etc.) and one BMES daughter to the BMES Father–Daughter Dance on March 7, 2026.
Includes drinks and dessert.
Each additional BMES daughter requires an add-on ticket.

Please have your Zeffy QR code ready at check-in. The QR code will be sent as a link in your confirmation email.

Additional BMES Daughter (Add-On)
$2

Admittance for one additional BMES daughter attending with a paid Dad + Daughter ticket.
Must be purchased with a primary ticket.

Add a donation for Blacks Mill Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!