RLC - Father Daughter Dance - A Night in Paris

This will be delivered to your daughter's class on Wed Feb 5th. Rose wrist corsage bracelets, which are about 3.3 x 5.1 inches in total size, and about 2.2 inches in bracelet diameter with an elastic feature, easy to fit most people. The wrist corsage is adorned by artificial ivory peach pink roses and green leaves, vibrant and vivid, also being made with fine workmanship, they bloom like real ones, the ivory peach pink and green color match is gentle and generous, adding a gentle and romantic touch to your parties.

This will be delivered to your daughter's class on Wed Feb 5th. Rose wrist corsage bracelets, which are about 3.3 x 5.1 inches in total size, and about 2.2 inches in bracelet diameter with an elastic feature, easy to fit most people. The wrist corsage is adorned by artificial ivory peach pink roses and green leaves, vibrant and vivid, also being made with fine workmanship, they bloom like real ones, the ivory peach pink and green color match is gentle and generous, adding a gentle and romantic touch to your parties.

seeMoreDetailsMobile