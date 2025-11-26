Father-Daughter Dance: Session 3

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About this event
Come twirl the night away at the 2026 Ponca City Father-Daughter Dance! Both dad and daughter(s) will need their own, separate tickets.
The princess portraits are an optional photo opportunity for the girls only. More time will be taken to ensure there is a good photo taken. This backdrop is different than the ones used for the free photo print. For $25, you will receive the photo and print release emailed directly to you after the dance. This is only a digital download. You can then print copies at any local Walgreens or Walmart Photo Center.
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