Kay County Council for the Opportunity Center, Inc.

Hosted by

Kay County Council for the Opportunity Center, Inc.

About this event

Father-Daughter Dance: Session 3

901 Monument Rd

Ponca City, OK 74604, USA

General Admission
$20

Come twirl the night away at the 2026 Ponca City Father-Daughter Dance! Both dad and daughter(s) will need their own, separate tickets.

Princess Photo Package
$25

The princess portraits are an optional photo opportunity for the girls only. More time will be taken to ensure there is a good photo taken. This backdrop is different than the ones used for the free photo print. For $25, you will receive the photo and print release emailed directly to you after the dance. This is only a digital download. You can then print copies at any local Walgreens or Walmart Photo Center.

T-Shirt Order
$20

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