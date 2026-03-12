Father/Daughter & Mother/Son Sneaker Ball (Hosted by SVA, Delta Sigma Theta & Theta Pi, Omega Psi Phi)

About this event
Fairfield
Table assignments will be based on when tickets are purchased. If you are purchasing a ticket and would like to sit with another family that purchases their tickets separately, please email our committee member: [email protected] .
*Ages 5-18
*Students need to bring an electronic or physical school ID.
*Seating will be assigned by table assignments based on when you purchase your tickets. If you are purchasing a ticket and would like to sit with another family that purchases their tickets separately, please email our committee member: [email protected] .
*This ticket will not include a seat.
*The child must be able to sit in the lap of a paying guest.
$
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