Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

Father/Daughter & Mother/Son Sneaker Ball (Hosted by SVA, Delta Sigma Theta & Theta Pi, Omega Psi Phi)

Rodriguez High School (Gym) 5000 Red Top Rd

Fairfield

1 Adult
$80

Table assignments will be based on when tickets are purchased. If you are purchasing a ticket and would like to sit with another family that purchases their tickets separately, please email our committee member: [email protected] .

1 student
$30

*Ages 5-18


*Students need to bring an electronic or physical school ID.


*Seating will be assigned by table assignments based on when you purchase your tickets. If you are purchasing a ticket and would like to sit with another family that purchases their tickets separately, please email our committee member: [email protected] .

0-4 years old (lap child)
Free

*This ticket will not include a seat.


*The child must be able to sit in the lap of a paying guest.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

$

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