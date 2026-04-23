New Connections Of Kalamazoo

Hosted by

New Connections Of Kalamazoo

About this event

Father's Day Brunch Fundraising Event

1700 N Drake Rd

Kalamazoo, MI 49006, USA

Adults- Suggested Donation
$55
Children 5-12- Suggested Donation
$25
Children 0-4
Free
Bronze Sponsorship Tier
$500

Includes:

2 tickets at the event

Logo featured on our website

Shoutout on social media

Silver Sponsorship Tier
$1,500

Includes:

4 tickets at our event

Swag basket

Logo Featured on our website

Shoutout on social media

Gold Sponsorship Tier
$2,500

Includes:

6 event tickets

Recognition at event

Swag basket

Logo featured on our website

Shoutout on social media

Platinum Sponsorship Tier
$5,000

Includes:

8 event tickets (1 Table)

Shoutout on 96.5 Radio station

Recognition at event

Swag basket

Logo on our website

Shoutout on social media

Custom Donation Amount
Pay what you can

Pay what you can suggested donation $ 55 & $25. Full-amount registrations are confirmed immediately; reduced contributions are welcomed and added to our waitlist as space allows.

Add a donation for New Connections Of Kalamazoo

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