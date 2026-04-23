Father's Day Brunch Fundraising Event

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About this event
Includes:
2 tickets at the event
Logo featured on our website
Shoutout on social media
Includes:
4 tickets at our event
Swag basket
Logo Featured on our website
Shoutout on social media
Includes:
6 event tickets
Recognition at event
Swag basket
Logo featured on our website
Shoutout on social media
Includes:
8 event tickets (1 Table)
Shoutout on 96.5 Radio station
Recognition at event
Swag basket
Logo on our website
Shoutout on social media
Pay what you can suggested donation $ 55 & $25. Full-amount registrations are confirmed immediately; reduced contributions are welcomed and added to our waitlist as space allows.
$
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