2025 Father's Day (Eve) Prime Rib Dinner

Includes prime rib with creamy horseradish sauce and sides of green beans with bacon and potatoes au gratin. Also included is a Ceasr salad and butter-garlic toast and lemonade, coffee, water to drink.
Includes prime rib with creamy horseradish sauce and sides of green beans with bacon and potatoes au gratin. Also included is a Ceasr salad and butter-garlic toast and lemonade, coffee, water to drink.
Child Pizza Dinner
$5
Includes a slice of cheese pizza and a Cesar salad and lemonade or water to drink.
Includes a slice of cheese pizza and a Cesar salad and lemonade or water to drink.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!