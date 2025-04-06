Mishawaka Pilots Club
Father's Day Fly-In/Drive-In @ Mishawaka Pilots Club 2025
29580 Co Rd 20
Elkhart, IN 46517, USA
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast For Aged 11+
$10
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast served with Orange Juice and Coffee for everyone 11 years old and older.
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Aged 4-10
$5
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast served with Orange Juice and Coffee for kids aged 4-10
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast for Under 3
free
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast served with Orange Juice and Coffee and kids aged 3 and under.
Short Airplane Ride
$20
Price is per person. Consult with event staff before paying to ensure you get a ride.
Long Airplane Ride
$40
Price is per person. Consult with event staff before paying to ensure you get a ride.
