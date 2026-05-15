Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

Hosted by

Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

About this event

Father’s Day Golf Escape at Margaritaville Lake Resort

Pick-up location

8301 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$350

Starting bid

Margaritaville Golf & Stay Getaway Package

Treat Dad to the ultimate Lake of the Ozarks golf getaway while making a difference in the lives of local students.

This exclusive package includes:

  • Two One-Night Deluxe Resort Stays at Margaritaville Lake Resort
  • One Round of Golf for Four Players
  • Cart & Greens Fees Included
  • Access to the beautiful Oaks Golf Course nestled in the Ozark hills

Perfect for a Father’s Day weekend, golf trip with friends, couples getaway, or summer escape.

Relax lakeside, hit the course, and enjoy everything Margaritaville Lake Resort has to offer.


This getaway is more than a vacation — it’s an opportunity to help change a child’s future.

Certificate restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Reservations subject to availability.

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