Father’s Day Golf Escape at Margaritaville Lake Resort

Margaritaville Golf & Stay Getaway Package
Treat Dad to the ultimate Lake of the Ozarks golf getaway while making a difference in the lives of local students.
This exclusive package includes:
- Two One-Night Deluxe Resort Stays at Margaritaville Lake Resort
- One Round of Golf for Four Players
- Cart & Greens Fees Included
- Access to the beautiful Oaks Golf Course nestled in the Ozark hills
Perfect for a Father’s Day weekend, golf trip with friends, couples getaway, or summer escape.
Relax lakeside, hit the course, and enjoy everything Margaritaville Lake Resort has to offer.
This getaway is more than a vacation — it’s an opportunity to help change a child’s future.
Certificate restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Reservations subject to availability.
Margaritaville Golf & Stay Getaway Package
Treat Dad to the ultimate Lake of the Ozarks golf getaway while making a difference in the lives of local students.
This exclusive package includes:
- Two One-Night Deluxe Resort Stays at Margaritaville Lake Resort
- One Round of Golf for Four Players
- Cart & Greens Fees Included
- Access to the beautiful Oaks Golf Course nestled in the Ozark hills
Perfect for a Father’s Day weekend, golf trip with friends, couples getaway, or summer escape.
Relax lakeside, hit the course, and enjoy everything Margaritaville Lake Resort has to offer.
This getaway is more than a vacation — it’s an opportunity to help change a child’s future.
Certificate restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Reservations subject to availability.