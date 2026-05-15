Father’s Day Golf Escape at Margaritaville Lake Resort

Margaritaville Golf & Stay Getaway Package

Treat Dad to the ultimate Lake of the Ozarks golf getaway while making a difference in the lives of local students.

This exclusive package includes:

Two One-Night Deluxe Resort Stays at Margaritaville Lake Resort

One Round of Golf for Four Players

Cart & Greens Fees Included

Access to the beautiful Oaks Golf Course nestled in the Ozark hills

Perfect for a Father’s Day weekend, golf trip with friends, couples getaway, or summer escape.

Relax lakeside, hit the course, and enjoy everything Margaritaville Lake Resort has to offer.





This getaway is more than a vacation — it’s an opportunity to help change a child’s future.

Certificate restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Reservations subject to availability.