Sponsor the Father's Day Hoops & Family Event

About this event
Help sponsor a basketball team for the Father's Day Hoops event. Your donations will cover team participation, awards, snacks, drinks, supplies and event needs for youth, teen, adult or mentor teams
Recognition includes: social media and event day shout-outs, Team sponsor recognition.
Sponsor a Player helps cover the cost for a youth or teen participant to take part in the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic.
Your donation supports player participation, concessions, drinks, event supplies, prizes, and a positive Father’s Day experience centered on fathers, father figures, mentors, youth, and families.
Support activities, resources, and experiences that bring youth, parents, and mentors together.
Your partnership helps create a welcoming event focused on unity, encouragement, and positive community impact.
Family Champion – Support the family experience at the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic. Your sponsorship helps provide concessions, drinks, giveaways, father recognition, event supplies, and family-friendly activities so fathers, youth, mentors, and families can enjoy a positive community celebration together.
Help support the Father’s Day Hoops & Community Classic by contributing as an Event Partner. Your support helps provide resources, activities, and a positive experience for youth, families, mentors, and the community while helping create a welcoming and impactful event centered on unity, encouragement, and connection.
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