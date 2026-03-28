Fathers Day jazz Brunch

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Take advantage of special early bird pricing and secure your seat for the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch at a reduced rate. Join us for a meaningful celebration of Black fatherhood, live jazz, fellowship, and community in an elegant brunch setting.
Enjoy entry to the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch and be part of a special celebration of Black fatherhood, community, and culture, featuring live jazz and a memorable brunch experience.
Exclusive pricing for members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Join us for a meaningful Father’s Day Jazz Brunch filled with live jazz, fellowship, and celebration.
Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch together at a special group rate. Perfect for families, friends, organizations, and supporters looking to celebrate Black fatherhood, community, and culture with live jazz and a memorable brunch experience.
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