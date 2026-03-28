Eugene S Richards Memorial Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Eugene S Richards Memorial Foundation Inc

About this event

Fathers Day jazz Brunch

5000 Main St

Amherst, NY 14226, USA

Early Bird - General Admission
$65

Take advantage of special early bird pricing and secure your seat for the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch at a reduced rate. Join us for a meaningful celebration of Black fatherhood, live jazz, fellowship, and community in an elegant brunch setting.

General Admission
$75

Enjoy entry to the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch and be part of a special celebration of Black fatherhood, community, and culture, featuring live jazz and a memorable brunch experience.

Member of the Fraternity.
$65

Exclusive pricing for members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Join us for a meaningful Father’s Day Jazz Brunch filled with live jazz, fellowship, and celebration.

Table of 8 – General Admission
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for 8 and enjoy the Father’s Day Jazz Brunch together at a special group rate. Perfect for families, friends, organizations, and supporters looking to celebrate Black fatherhood, community, and culture with live jazz and a memorable brunch experience.

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