Fathers Day Weekend Breakfast

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Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.
Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.
Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.
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