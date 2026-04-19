Hosted by

Channahon United Methodist Church

About this event

Fathers Day Weekend Breakfast

24751 W Eames St

Channahon, IL 60410, USA

General Admission Adult (Age 13+)
$10

Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.

General Admission (3 to 13 )
$8

Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.

Under 3
Free

Enjoy a delicious spread of All You Can Eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with jelly, and your choice of coffee, juice, or milk.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!