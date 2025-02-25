Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization's shop

Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization

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Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization

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Motion template Answers and Counter to Initial Petition item
Motion template Answers and Counter to Initial Petition item
Motion template Answers and Counter to Initial Petition
$100
1. Request for an Extension of Time 2. Answer to Initial Petition 3. Counter Petition (state filing fees not included for this check your local jurisdiction and clerk of courts for details) 4. Answer to Counter Petition
0
Motions Templates visitation, communication, Job search item
Motions Templates visitation, communication, Job search item
Motions Templates visitation, communication, Job search
$120
1. Motions for Referral to Family Court Services to assign parenting Coordinator Visitation schedule, parental alienation, drug testing, reunification, and other factors. 2. Motion that all communication will be through Ourfamilywizard.com or Talkingparents.com or similar app 3. Motion for a Job Work Search Order
0
Motion templates Discovery item
Motion templates Discovery item
Motion templates Discovery
$120
1. Motion for Mandatory Disclosure 2. Motion to Compel Mandatory Disclosure 3. Motion for Contempt for not completing Mandatory Disclosure
0
Motion templates compliance, contempt, show cause item
Motion templates compliance, contempt, show cause item
Motion templates compliance, contempt, show cause
$120
1. Motion to Compel Compliance 2. Motion for Civil Contempt and Enforcement 3. Order to Show Cause why the Petitioner/Respondent should not be held in contempt of court.
0
motion templates Child support, Alimony, Temp orders, Modify item
motion templates Child support, Alimony, Temp orders, Modify item
motion templates Child support, Alimony, Temp orders, Modify
$100
1. Motion for Child Support 2. Motion for Alimony or Spousal Support (temporary alimony, bridge-the-gap support, 3. Motion for Temporary Orders 4. Motion for Modification of Child Support/Visitation
0
Template Motions protective order, parenting plan, relief item
Template Motions protective order, parenting plan, relief item
Template Motions protective order, parenting plan, relief
$120
1. Motion for Protective Order 2. Motion for Temporary Parenting plan 3. Motion for temporary Excusive Use of the Marital Home 4. Motion for temporary relief
0
Motion Templates intrrogatories, Deposition, subpoenas item
Motion Templates intrrogatories, Deposition, subpoenas item
Motion Templates intrrogatories, Deposition, subpoenas
$120
1. Interrogatories 2. Depositions Deuces Tecum 3. Subpoenas Deuces Tecum
0
Safe harbor letter for Sanctions, motion for sanctions item
Safe harbor letter for Sanctions, motion for sanctions item
Safe harbor letter for Sanctions, motion for sanctions
$100
1. Serve a safe harbor letter giving the opposing party 21 days to withdraw the frivolous motion or claim. (do not file until day 22) 2. Motion for sanctions compensatory fees, coercive fees, Surety/compliance Bonds
0
Motion Templates post-trial reconsideration, stay proceeding item
Motion Templates post-trial reconsideration, stay proceeding item
Motion Templates post-trial reconsideration, stay proceeding
$100
1 .Motion for Reconsideration 10 days for non final hearing 2. Motion for Reconsideration 30 days for final hearing (please check your local rules for specific times allowed) 3. Motion to Stay: Delays enforcement of the final order
0
Motion Templates Establish paternity item
Motion Templates Establish paternity item
Motion Templates Establish paternity
$100
1.Motion to establish Father's legal relationship paternity testing 2.Motion for Temporary Custody and Visitation 3.Motion to Establish a parenting plan and Timesharing
0
parental alienation, custodial interference, equal time item
parental alienation, custodial interference, equal time item
parental alienation, custodial interference, equal time
$100
1. Motion to Prevent Parental Alienation 2. Motion for Custodial Interference 3. Motion for Equal Time-Sharing
0
Motion templates psychological eval., substances, guardian item
Motion templates psychological eval., substances, guardian item
Motion templates psychological eval., substances, guardian
$100
1.Motion for Psychological Evaluation 2. Motion for Substance Abuse Testing 3. Motion for Guardian Ad-Lietem
0
Emergency custody, relocation, enforce visitation, school... item
Emergency custody, relocation, enforce visitation, school... item
Emergency custody, relocation, enforce visitation, school...
$120
1. Motion for Relocation 2. Motion to Enforce Visitation 3. Motion for Emergency Custody 4. Motion to Compel Parenting Classes 5. Motion to Maintain School Enrollment
0
Any Single Motion template of your choice item
Any Single Motion template of your choice item
Any Single Motion template of your choice
$65
To help alleviate the burden of cost. You may select any single motion template above for a cost of $65.00. Once the donation is made you may email us @[email protected] personal support is available to members only please check our web page: Nationalfathersrights.org or fathersforequalright.com for details to join.
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Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice
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Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$30
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$30
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt item
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
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