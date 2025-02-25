Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization's shop

1. Motions for Referral to Family Court Services to assign parenting Coordinator Visitation schedule, parental alienation, drug testing, reunification, and other factors. 2. Motion that all communication will be through Ourfamilywizard.com or Talkingparents.com or similar app 3. Motion for a Job Work Search Order

1. Motions for Referral to Family Court Services to assign parenting Coordinator Visitation schedule, parental alienation, drug testing, reunification, and other factors. 2. Motion that all communication will be through Ourfamilywizard.com or Talkingparents.com or similar app 3. Motion for a Job Work Search Order

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