Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization's shop
Motion template Answers and Counter to Initial Petition
$100
1. Request for an Extension of Time
2. Answer to Initial Petition
3. Counter Petition (state filing fees not included for this check your local jurisdiction and clerk of courts for details)
4. Answer to Counter Petition
1. Request for an Extension of Time
2. Answer to Initial Petition
3. Counter Petition (state filing fees not included for this check your local jurisdiction and clerk of courts for details)
4. Answer to Counter Petition
1. Motions for Referral to Family Court Services to assign parenting Coordinator Visitation schedule, parental alienation, drug testing, reunification, and other factors.
2. Motion that all communication will be through Ourfamilywizard.com or Talkingparents.com or similar app
3. Motion for a Job Work Search Order
1. Motions for Referral to Family Court Services to assign parenting Coordinator Visitation schedule, parental alienation, drug testing, reunification, and other factors.
2. Motion that all communication will be through Ourfamilywizard.com or Talkingparents.com or similar app
3. Motion for a Job Work Search Order
0
Motion templates Discovery
$120
1. Motion for Mandatory Disclosure
2. Motion to Compel Mandatory Disclosure
3. Motion for Contempt for not completing Mandatory Disclosure
1. Motion for Mandatory Disclosure
2. Motion to Compel Mandatory Disclosure
3. Motion for Contempt for not completing Mandatory Disclosure
0
Motion templates compliance, contempt, show cause
$120
1. Motion to Compel Compliance
2. Motion for Civil Contempt and Enforcement
3. Order to Show Cause why the Petitioner/Respondent should not be held in contempt of court.
1. Motion to Compel Compliance
2. Motion for Civil Contempt and Enforcement
3. Order to Show Cause why the Petitioner/Respondent should not be held in contempt of court.
Safe harbor letter for Sanctions, motion for sanctions
$100
1. Serve a safe harbor letter giving the opposing party 21 days to withdraw the frivolous motion or claim. (do not file until day 22)
2. Motion for sanctions compensatory fees, coercive fees, Surety/compliance Bonds
1. Serve a safe harbor letter giving the opposing party 21 days to withdraw the frivolous motion or claim. (do not file until day 22)
2. Motion for sanctions compensatory fees, coercive fees, Surety/compliance Bonds
1 .Motion for Reconsideration 10 days for non final hearing
2. Motion for Reconsideration 30 days for final hearing (please check your local rules for specific times allowed)
3. Motion to Stay: Delays enforcement of the final order
1 .Motion for Reconsideration 10 days for non final hearing
2. Motion for Reconsideration 30 days for final hearing (please check your local rules for specific times allowed)
3. Motion to Stay: Delays enforcement of the final order
0
Motion Templates Establish paternity
$100
1.Motion to establish Father's legal relationship paternity testing
2.Motion for Temporary Custody and Visitation
3.Motion to Establish a parenting plan and Timesharing
1.Motion to establish Father's legal relationship paternity testing
2.Motion for Temporary Custody and Visitation
3.Motion to Establish a parenting plan and Timesharing
0
parental alienation, custodial interference, equal time
$100
1. Motion to Prevent Parental Alienation
2. Motion for Custodial Interference
3. Motion for Equal Time-Sharing
1. Motion to Prevent Parental Alienation
2. Motion for Custodial Interference
3. Motion for Equal Time-Sharing
1. Motion for Relocation
2. Motion to Enforce Visitation
3. Motion for Emergency Custody
4. Motion to Compel Parenting Classes
5. Motion to Maintain School Enrollment
1. Motion for Relocation
2. Motion to Enforce Visitation
3. Motion for Emergency Custody
4. Motion to Compel Parenting Classes
5. Motion to Maintain School Enrollment
0
Any Single Motion template of your choice
$65
To help alleviate the burden of cost. You may select any single motion template above for a cost of $65.00. Once the donation is made you may email us @[email protected] personal support is available to members only please check our web page: Nationalfathersrights.org or fathersforequalright.com for details to join.
To help alleviate the burden of cost. You may select any single motion template above for a cost of $65.00. Once the donation is made you may email us @[email protected] personal support is available to members only please check our web page: Nationalfathersrights.org or fathersforequalright.com for details to join.
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice
Color and size of choice
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice
Color and size of choice
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$30
Color and size of choice front and back printing
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$30
Color and size of choice front and back printing
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice front and back printing
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Fathers for Equal Rights T-shirt
$25
Color and size of choice front and back printing
Color and size of choice front and back printing
0
Add a donation for Fathers for Equal Rights the National Organization
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!