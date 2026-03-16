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About this event
Includes admission to the Father’s Prayer Breakfast, a full hot breakfast, prayer and fellowship, and access to complimentary professional family portraits.
For guests ages 10 and older.
This event is exclusively for Sisters Elevating Sisters members and their families.
Limited to 35 families. Early registration is recommended.
Includes admission to the Father’s Prayer Breakfast, breakfast, and participation in the family portrait session.
For children ages 10 and under attending with a parent or guardian.
$
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