Favela Miami's Holiday Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $219 -Prepare to be captivated by this stunning Polaroid transfer artwork! Meticulously crafted by the selftaught visionary Werner Pawlok, this piece showcases his unparalleled mastery of combining painting and photography. Measuring a grand 11.8 x 15.7 inches, the artwork is mounted under acrylic glass, ensuring a Lumasec finish that elevates the vibrant colors and intricate details.
Pawlok's unwavering determination to push the boundaries of what's possible is evident in his use of a rare, specialized large-format Polaroid camera, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind work of art. Prepare to be swept away by the boundless creativity and technical prowess that emanates from this exceptional piece.
Starting bid
Value: $339 - Elevate your art collection with the stunning Aluminium Artbox Schwarz a sleek and sophisticated piece crafted by the renowned Belgian photographer Luc Dratwa. Measuring a captivating 13.4 x 13.4 inches in external dimensions, this aluminium frame in a striking black hue is the perfect canvas for Dratwa's renowned "Windows" series, created exclusively for LUMAS.
As an autodidact, Dratwa's art has graced international art fairs and exhibitions, and this exclusive offering is a testament to his artistic brilliance. Elevate your space with this exceptional piece that will undoubtedly become a centerpiece of your art collection.
Starting bid
Value: $400 - Robert Selsam is a retired real estate executive and consultant who discovered his passion for painting 12 years ago. Originally from New York, Robert and his wife relocated to Miami Beach, where he has become an active voice in the community. He currently serves as Acting President of Miami Beach United, continuing his lifelong commitment to leadership and civic engagement while pursuing his artistic journey.
About the Painting: A 12" × 12" acrylic on canvas portraying a quiet canoe resting on the sandy shore of the upper Hudson River. The textured, 3D sand brings the scene to life, inviting the viewer to step into this peaceful riverside moment.
Starting bid
Value: $250 - Robert Selsam is a retired real estate executive and consultant who discovered his passion for painting 12 years ago. Originally from New York, Robert and his wife relocated to Miami Beach, where he has become an active voice in the community. He currently serves as Acting President of Miami Beach United, continuing his lifelong commitment to leadership and civic engagement while pursuing his artistic journey.
About the Painting: A 16.5" × 11" mixed-media work on wood, created with acrylic paint and natural sand to form a striking 3D texture. This vibrant Miami Beach scene captures the essence of sun, sea, and shoreline, bringing the coastal atmosphere to life with both color and touch.
Starting bid
Value: $250 - Robert Selsam is a retired real estate executive and consultant who discovered his passion for painting 12 years ago. Originally from New York, Robert and his wife relocated to Miami Beach, where he has become an active voice in the community. He currently serves as Acting President of Miami Beach United, continuing his lifelong commitment to leadership and civic engagement while pursuing his artistic journey.
About the Painting: An intimate 12" × 9" acrylic on canvas capturing the serene beauty of dusk over Fisher Island, as seen from South Pointe Park. The warm, fading light meets the calm waters in a scene that reflects both tranquility and the timeless charm of Miami’s coastline.
Starting bid
Value: $150 - Sid Daniels, a Miami Beach–based artist originally from Toronto, specializes in vibrant paintings and illustrations that channel the glamour of Art Deco and classic Hollywood musicals. His “Latin Deco” style—featuring bold geometric forms, theatrical figures, and saturated color—has enlivened murals, festival posters, and international art fairs. Daniels invites the viewer to his vivid “musical extravaganza on stage,” where art and performance merge.
About the Print: This vibrant print captures the rhythm and glamour of Miami through Sid Daniels’ signature Latin Deco style. With bold geometric forms, saturated color, and theatrical flair, “Miami Rhapsody” evokes the energy of a musical performance unfolding on canvas. The piece celebrates the city’s Art Deco heritage and lively spirit, blending nostalgia with modern vibrancy. A true reflection of Miami Beach’s cultural heartbeat, this work invites the viewer to experience the city as a dazzling stage of color, movement, and joy.
Fashion, portrait & geometric art with a retro twist. Email: [email protected] for inquiries.
Starting bid
Value: $149 - Peter Lik has spent over 35 years pushing the boundaries of fine art. A self-taught pioneer in the field of landscape photography, he has become synonymous with pristine images of cascading waterfalls, ethereal mountain peaks and peaceful desert canyons.
Equation of Time Travel Edition is a condensed edition of Peter’s 2015 epic release, Equation of Time. The artist’s masterworks, sketches and notes come to life in a book small enough to fit in your backpack yet big enough to hold over 500 images. Featuring 55 photographs not previously published in the full-size edition, this impressive, yet compact book, is a virtual gallery in itself.
Product Specifications
Starting bid
Value: $800 - Handmade sterling silver bracelet set with turquoise and red coral, designed by Travis Jensen. This striking piece reflects both artistry and tradition, making it a timeless addition to any jewelry collection.
Travis Jensen is a renowned Native American jewelry designer, celebrated for his craftsmanship in blending traditional techniques with contemporary design. Each of his pieces is a wearable work of art, honoring cultural heritage while showcasing natural beauty.
Starting bid
Value: $700 - Enjoy a one-year General Membership to the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Gain access to exclusive networking events, resources, and benefits designed to help your business thrive in one of the most vibrant communities in South Florida.
Starting bid
Value: $600 - Enjoy an exclusive guided wine tasting at Total Wine & More, where expert sommeliers will lead you through a curated selection of world-class wines. This private experience is designed to expand your palate, deepen your knowledge, and celebrate the art of wine in a fun and engaging way. Perfect for wine lovers of all levels, it’s an unforgettable evening of flavor, discovery, and connection.
Starting bid
Value: $415 - Indulge in an exhilarating private wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests in the comfort of your own home! Savor a curated selection of 8 exceptional wines, expertly guided by a professional Wine Consultant. This exclusive 90-minute event promises an unforgettable journey of flavors, allowing you to discover new favorites and keep the wines to enjoy long after the tasting. Hosted by the renowned PRP International, this is an opportunity you won't want to miss.
Starting bid
Value: $1,800 - This online advertisement offers a year-long promotion with a size of 310 x 230 pixels. It provides a platform to showcase your business, products, or service to a wide online audience. The advertisement can be easily integrated into your digital marketing strategy, allowing you to reach potential customers and expand your brand's visibility.
Starting bid
Value: $100
A one-year Dual/Family Membership to the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach. Enjoy unlimited admission for two adults and children, along with exclusive exhibition previews, special programming, and discounts on events. A wonderful way to experience contemporary art together and stay connected to one of Miami’s cultural gems.
Starting bid
Value: $70
Embark on an exhilarating Art Deco adventure with this captivating walking tour for two! Immerse yourself in the captivating architecture and design of the bygone era as you explore the city's most iconic Art Deco landmarks.
Discover the opulent details, intricate patterns, and sleek lines that defined this celebrated style. Prepare to be enthralled by the grandeur and elegance of this unique cultural experience.
Starting bid
Value: $145 - Exciting opportunity to transform your fitness journey! Unlock unlimited access to tailored online workout programs, perfect for women of all levels. Enjoy the convenience of live Zoom classes, no commute required. Affordable and with the added benefit of weekly accountability coaching, this is the ultimate fitness solution. Dive into a full-body workout from the comfort of your home, no equipment needed. Seize this chance to elevate your wellness with this exceptional 1-month program and let the journey begin!
Elevate your wellness journey with this comprehensive package! Unlock a month of unlimited access to invigorating TED Zoom fitness classes, led by experienced instructors. Complement your workouts with weekly health meetings with a dedicated coach, who will provide personalized guidance and support to help you achieve your goals. Embark on a transformative experience that combines the convenience of virtual sessions with the expertise of a dedicated wellness partner. Seize this opportunity to prioritize your health and wellness, and unlock your full potential.
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