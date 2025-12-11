Favela Miami's Holiday Auction

Value: $219 -Prepare to be captivated by this stunning Polaroid transfer artwork! Meticulously crafted by the selftaught visionary Werner Pawlok, this piece showcases his unparalleled mastery of combining painting and photography. Measuring a grand 11.8 x 15.7 inches, the artwork is mounted under acrylic glass, ensuring a Lumasec finish that elevates the vibrant colors and intricate details.

Pawlok's unwavering determination to push the boundaries of what's possible is evident in his use of a rare, specialized large-format Polaroid camera, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind work of art. Prepare to be swept away by the boundless creativity and technical prowess that emanates from this exceptional piece.

https://www.lumas.com/galleries/miami