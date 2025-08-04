Recovery Resource Row Table Vendor – For-Profit Business

Join us for FAVOR Lowcountry’s 8th Annual Bridge to Recovery Walk as a Recovery Resource Row Vendor. This opportunity is open to for-profit recovery centers and recovery-related businesses that are passionate about supporting individuals and families on their journey to healing.

As a vendor, you'll have the chance to set up a table, engage directly with event attendees, and showcase your services and programs to a diverse, recovery-focused community.

Please Note:

Both indoor and outdoor vendor spaces are available and will be assigned at random.

Tables and promotional materials must be provided by the vendor.

Help us build connections, break stigma, and strengthen our recovery network—one table at a time.