FAVOR Lowcountry's "Fore" Hope Classic

⛳ The Lone Golfer – $150 per Individual

Flying solo? No problem! Grab a Lone Golfer ticket and we’ll pair you with other individual players to form a team for the day. It’s a great way to meet new people and still enjoy all the fun on the fairway!

Each golfer will enjoy:



🍳 Breakfast & Lunch – Start strong and refuel after your round



🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed throughout the day



🏌️‍♂️ 18 Holes of Golf – A full round of fun and friendly competition



👕 Event Shirt – Show off your style and team spirit



🎁 Take‑Home Bag – Packed with goodies and event swag

💰 Cost: $150 per golfer



💡 Tip: It’s more cost‑effective to round up a few friends — a full team of four is just $500 total!