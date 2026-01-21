Faces And Voices Of Recovery Lowcountry Aka Favor Lowcountry

FAVOR Lowcountry's "Fore" Hope Classic

400 Country Club Blvd

Summerville, SC 29483, USA

⛳ The Lone Golfer
$150

⛳ The Lone Golfer – $150 per Individual
Flying solo? No problem! Grab a Lone Golfer ticket and we’ll pair you with other individual players to form a team for the day. It’s a great way to meet new people and still enjoy all the fun on the fairway!

Each golfer will enjoy:

🍳 Breakfast & Lunch – Start strong and refuel after your round

🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed throughout the day

🏌️‍♂️ 18 Holes of Golf – A full round of fun and friendly competition

👕 Event Shirt – Show off your style and team spirit

🎁 Take‑Home Bag – Packed with goodies and event swag

💰 Cost: $150 per golfer

💡 Tip: It’s more cost‑effective to round up a few friends — a full team of four is just $500 total!

🌟 Fairway Foursome
$500

🌟 Fairway Foursome – $500 per team
Grab your crew and hit the green together! With a Fairway Foursome ticket, your team of four will enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition.

Each golfer on your team will enjoy:
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed on and off the course
🏌️‍♂️ 18 Holes of Fun – A complete round filled with good times and great memories
👕 Event Shirt – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bag – Packed with event goodies and swag

It’s the best way to play — more fun, more savings, and all the perks!

🌟 Fairway Partner
$600

🌟 Fairway Partner – Sponsorship Opportunity $600
Want to support the event but not planning to play? Become a Fairway Partner and shine as a valued sponsor on the course!

This sponsorship is perfect for companies who want to give back and gain great visibility throughout the event.

Your partnership includes:
🏌️‍♂️ A Dedicated Hole – Your company name and logo will be displayed proudly on a sign at your sponsored hole
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be mentioned and thanked during event announcements
👕 Logo Placement – Your logo featured on event shirts
🎁 Marketing Opportunity – Add your promo materials or swag to our take‑home bags for every golfer

A great way to show your support, build brand recognition, and be part of the fun—without having to tee off!

🎉 The Par‑Tee Package – $1,000
$1,000

🎉 The Par‑Tee Package – $1,000
Ready to play and promote? The Par‑Tee Package is the ultimate way to get the best of both worlds — a team of four golfers on the course and premium sponsorship recognition throughout the event!

Your package includes:

🏌️‍♂️ Team of Four Entry – Enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch for All Players – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed all day long
👕 Event Shirts for All Golfers – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bags – Each golfer receives a bag filled with event swag and goodies
🚩 Sponsored Hole – A dedicated hole featuring your company name and logo on a custom sign
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be mentioned and thanked throughout the event
👚 Logo Placement – Your company logo displayed on event shirts
🎒 Marketing Opportunity – Add promotional materials or giveaways to our participant goodie bags

It’s the ultimate value — play as a team, promote your brand, and par‑tee your way through the day! 🎶⛳

🛺 Golf Cart Guardian – $1,500
$1,500

🛺 Golf Cart Guardian – $1,500
Take the wheel and drive the fun! As our Golf Cart Guardian, your company not only gets to play but also takes the spotlight — with your logo featured on every golf cart at the event. It’s the perfect way to combine team participation with maximum brand visibility across the course.

Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️‍♂️ Team of Four Entry – Enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch for All Players – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed all day long
👕 Event Shirts for All Golfers – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bags – Each golfer receives a bag filled with event swag and goodies
🚩 Sponsored Hole – A dedicated hole featuring your company name and logo on a custom sign
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be mentioned and thanked throughout the event
👚 Logo Placement – Your company logo displayed on event shirts
🎒 Marketing Opportunity – Add promotional materials or giveaways to our participant goodie bags
🚗 Logo on Every Golf Cart – Exclusive branding on all carts, ensuring your company is seen by every golfer on the course

Drive your brand forward while having a tee‑rific time on the course! ⛳️

🎯 The Pin Seeker Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

🎯 The Pin Seeker Sponsor – $1,500
Precision. Focus. Fun. As The Pin Seeker Sponsor, your company hits the spotlight at the Closest to the Pin Hole — one of the most exciting challenges on the course! You’ll get a marketing table right at the action, plus a full team entry and all the perks that make this event unforgettable.

Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️‍♂️ Team of Four Entry – Enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch for All Players – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed all day long
👕 Event Shirts for All Golfers – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bags – Each golfer receives a bag filled with event swag and goodies
🚩 Sponsored Hole – A dedicated hole featuring your company name and logo on a custom sign
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be mentioned and thanked throughout the event
👚 Logo Placement – Your company logo displayed on event shirts
🎒 Marketing Opportunity – Add promotional materials or giveaways to our participant goodie bags
📈 Marketing Table at the Closest to the Pin Hole – Engage directly with golfers and showcase your brand

Stay sharp, aim true, and sink your brand right where it counts — on the green! ⛳🎯

💥 The Big Hitter Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

💥 The Big Hitter Sponsor – $1,500
Step up and swing big! As The Big Hitter Sponsor, your company gets prime exposure at one of the most exciting spots on the course — the Longest Drive Hole. This sponsorship includes a marketing table on-site, putting your brand front and center as golfers bring their best swings. Plus, you’ll enjoy a full team entry and all the event perks!

Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️‍♂️ Team of Four Entry – Enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch for All Players – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed all day long
👕 Event Shirts for All Golfers – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bags – Each golfer receives a bag filled with event swag and goodies
🚩 Sponsored Hole – A dedicated hole featuring your company name and logo on a custom sign
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be mentioned and thanked throughout the event
👚 Logo Placement – Your company logo displayed on event shirts
🎒 Marketing Opportunity – Add promotional materials or giveaways to our participant goodie bags
📈 Marketing Table at the Longest Drive Hole – Engage directly with players and showcase your business

Swing for success, make connections, and show everyone who the real Big Hitter is! 💥⛳

🏆 The Golden Tee Sponsor – $3,000
$3,000

🏆 The Golden Tee Sponsor – $3,000
Step into the spotlight as The Golden Tee Sponsor, the premier partner of our tournament! This exclusive sponsorship gives your company maximum exposure throughout the event, a marketing table placed front and center inside near the raffle area, and a special opportunity to present your business during lunch, just before the award ceremony. It’s the ultimate way to connect, impress, and lead the day in style.

Your sponsorship includes:
🏌️‍♂️ Team of Four Entry – Enjoy a full day of golf, laughs, and friendly competition
🍳 Breakfast & Lunch for All Players – Fuel up before and after your round
🥤 Drinks Included – Stay refreshed all day long
👕 Event Shirts for All Golfers – Show off your team spirit in style
🎁 Take‑Home Bags – Each golfer receives a bag filled with event swag and goodies
🚩 Sponsored Hole – A dedicated hole featuring your company name and logo on a custom sign
📣 Event Recognition – Your business will be highlighted and thanked throughout the tournament
👚 Logo Placement – Your company logo displayed on event shirts
🎒 Marketing Opportunity – Add promotional materials or giveaways to our participant goodie bags
📈 Indoor Marketing Table – A featured display space near the raffle for direct engagement with attendees
🎤 Company Presentation – A chance to highlight your business during lunch, before the awards ceremony

Shine bright as the day’s leading sponsor, connect with every player, and take home the win for your brand — it’s your time to strike gold on the green! ⛳🏅

